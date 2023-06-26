Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty Against Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Authorities believe the victims were likely asleep when they suffered multiple stab wounds from a large, military-style knife

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 09:39PM EDT
Bryan Kohberger
Photo:

 Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty

Prosecutors will reportedly seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger.

The former Washington State University Ph.D. criminology student, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings after being taken into custody on Dec. 30. Following his indictment by a grand jury in May, a judge reportedly entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf after he exercised his right to remain silent during his arraignment.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime
Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Kohberger, stating that he allegedly "exhibited utter disregard for human life," according to a court filing submitted on Monday.

Authorities believe the victims were likely asleep when they suffered multiple stab wounds from a large, military-style knife, CBS News reports.

"The State gives this notice based on the fact that it has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of a capital sentence," the filing reads. "Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty."

The filing comes after prosecutors claimed earlier in June that a DNA sample taken from Kohberger matched DNA found on the sheath of a knife left at the residence when the alleged incident took place. A probable cause affidavit in January previously alleged that Kohberger was linked to the crime scene by DNA and cell phone pings.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Kohberger's family broke their silence in a statement to PEOPLE, sharing, "First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," the statement continued. "We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."

Related Articles
Police investigate triple homicide in Newton
Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary Is Stabbed to Death — and Killer Remains at Large
Sandra Hemme
She Was Convicted of a 1980 Murder — But Lawyers Say Cops Exploited Mental Illness, Coerced False Confession
Larry Rudolph
Girlfriend of Dentist Who Killed Wife on Safari, Then Claimed It Was Accident, Gets 17 Years in Prison
San Antonio Officers Charged with Murder After Shooting Woman in Home Having Mental Health Crisis
3 San Antonio Officers Charged with Murder After Woman Having Mental Health Crisis Was Shot
BRANDY ESCAMILLA AND JOSILYN RUIZ
Man Accused of Killing Engaged Couple in Music Festival Mass Shooting Was Hallucinating on Mushrooms: Docs
Elena Semander Credit: Courtesy Semander Family
Texas Courts Were Going to Let a Serial Killer Walk Free — But Not if a Victim’s Mother Could Help It (Exclusive)
amanda dabroski
N.H. Man Found Guilty of Stabbing to Death Ex-Girlfriend in Restaurant: 'He Can Never Harm Another Person'
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger's Cheek Swab Allegedly Matched DNA Found at University of Idaho Murder Scene: Prosecutors
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Tenn. Teen Who Lost Legs After Being Hit by Car in St. Louis Is Suing the City, Suspect and Others
Woman accused of killing two newborns, keeping them in freezer for years
South Korean Mom Allegedly Confesses to Killing 2 Newborns and Storing Their Bodies in a Freezer
Josilyn Ruiz; Brandy Escamilla
Fatal Victims of Wash. Music Festival Shooting ID'd as Engaged Couple Who'd Been High School Sweethearts
Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After One Exposed Himself to 'Wife and Daughter'
Idaho Man Charged with Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After Wife and Daughter Saw One Naked
Harmony Montgomery
Affidavit Details Last Moments of 5-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery's Life: 'I Think I Really Hurt Her'
James Ray III, Angela Bledsoe
N.J. Lawyer Convicted of Killing Mother of His Child Dies While Awaiting Sentencing
Chad Doerman - Three young brothers -- aged just 7, 4 and 3 years old -- have allegedly been shot and killed by their father
3 Young Boys Shot and Killed by Dad Had Strong Bond: ‘Always Encouraging Each Other’
Steven Kraft; Nicholas Orsini
New York Couple Charged with Killing Marine Ex-Husband, Burning Body