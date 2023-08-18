Prosecutors believe the public will never truly know why Lucy Letby, the British nurse convicted Friday of killing seven newborn babies under her supervision, carried out the murders.

Letby, 33, killed five infant boys and two infant girls at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016. In addition to her murder convictions, she was also convicted of attempting to murder six other babies. The 11-person jury was undecided on the attempted murder of a further four babies.

According to BBC News, prosecutor Nick Johnson said during closing arguments in June that Letby used lethal air injection on at least 12 of her alleged victims. Johnson claimed air injection was "one of her favorite ways of killing or trying to kill children in this case," according to the outlet.

Prior to the convictions, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes told PEOPLE that her motive remains unclear.

“Ultimately, the only person that can answer that in respect to why is Lucy Letby herself” he said. “As [with] any investigation, the foundation’s around following the evidence and not speculating on motive so where motive is interesting when you can find it, it’s not something we deploy a massive amount of resources into it because, it’s more about the evidence."

“Unfortunately I don’t think we’ll ever know unless she chooses to tell us,” he continued. “In respect of the interviews, I don’t think anything came out of the interviews.”

Earlier in the trial, which began in Oct. 2022, jurors in Manchester Crown Court heard excerpts from an interview between the killer nurse and a police detective shortly after her arrest in November 2020.

During the interrogation, Letby explained why she photographed a sympathy letter, which was received by the bereaved parents of one of the seven newborns she killed, a few weeks after the infant, known in court only as Child I, died on Oct. 23, 2015.

"I think it was nice to remember the kind words that I had shared with that family," Letby said at the time.

Also during the trial, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported. Other notes purportedly proclaimed her innocence.

Hughes said the evidence speaks for itself.

“But when you listen to the evidence and actually just how delicate these babies are in the position that they’re in, then you realize it doesn’t take much whatsoever, and it becomes very clear that somebody with a sinister mind in that environment ... I believe, [can] create themselves the opportunity to cause harm,” he told PEOPLE.

In May 2023, Letby took the stand in her own defense, telling the jury that she meant no harm during her time working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

During closing arguments in June, Johnson asked the jury to “put all the pieces of the jigsaw together” and see the “cumulative picture.”

