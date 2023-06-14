Prosecutors Allege 'Rust' Armorer Was Hungover, Resulting in Live Rounds Being Loaded in Gun

Prosecutors allege Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was "likely" hungover when she loaded the prop gun that resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death back in October 2021.

On Friday, prosecutors in New Mexico's criminal case against Gutierrez-Reed responded to the armorer's attorney's motion to dismiss the charges against her, stating she is being "appropriately prosecuted because her primary function as an armorer on the Rust movie set was to ensure gun safety."

"Her reckless failure resulted in the senseless death of another human being," special prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis alleged in the court filing. "All Defendant Gutierrez needed to do was shake every bullet and make sure it rattled before putting it in the gun — she failed and killed someone."

The special prosecutors claimed that witnesses in the state's current case against Gutierrez-Reed — criminal charges against Alec Baldwin, 65, were dropped back in April — "will testify that Defendant Gutierrez was drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of Rust."

"It is likely that Defendant Gutierrez was hungover when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor while filming a shooting scene with other actors and crew members," Morrissey and Lewis claimed, adding, "The crime of involuntary manslaughter was designed specifically for this type of circumstance."



Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

In a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday, Gutierrez-Reed's attorney Jason Bowles said the prosecution "has so mishandled this case and the case is so weak that they are now resorting to character assassination tactics to further taint the jury pool."

"This investigation and prosecution has not been about seeking Justice; for them it’s been about finding a convenient scapegoat," he added.

The special prosecutors added in their filing that Gutierrez-Reed has "previously been sued civilly for providing the keys to her motorcycle to an intoxicated person who was predictably involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in someone’s death."

TMZ previously reported in October 2021 that Gutierrez-Reed was tied to the August 2020 death of a friend who was killed in a motorcycle accident, which reportedly happened after she provided the keys to her motorcycle to another intoxicated individual.



"Defendant Gutierrez has a history of reckless conduct that has resulted in loss of human life and it is in the public interest that she finally be held accountable," the prosecutors wrote in the court filing.



Elsewhere in the court filing, the prosecutors noted that they anticipate making a final decision on criminal charges involving Baldwin "within the next 60 days."



Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

“The charges against Alec Baldwin were dismissed without prejudice because a possible malfunction of the gun significantly effects causation with regard to Baldwin, not with regard to Gutierrez," they wrote in the court filing. "If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed.”



Upon the dismissal of Baldwin's criminal charges in April, the prosecutors did note that the decision "does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."



In the meantime, Gutierrez-Reed is expected to appear back in court by the end of August.

The team behind Rust, including Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was injured in the on-set shooting, resumed production and completed the film earlier this year.