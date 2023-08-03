'Below Deck'/'Project Runway' Crossover! Gary Is Up to His Old Tricks with with 'Cute' Designer (Exclusive)

When the stars of 'Below Deck' visited 'Project Runway: All Stars', yachtie Gary King put his infamous charm to work in what he thought was a private conversation with designer Anna Z

By
Published on August 3, 2023 01:07PM EDT

Below Deck’s Gary King can make just as much of a splash on land, it seems.

In PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's Project Runway: All-Stars, Bravo's flirtiest first mate gets up close and personal with one of the designers. 

During a night outside the workroom, while drinks flow and dancing breaks out, Gary cozies up to designer Anna Z. From first introductions, Gary moves fast and soon enough, the new friends are taking shots together and spinning circles around the bar with their fellow yachties and fashionistas.

The booze inspires a makeshift runway show right in the middle of the establishment — and some designers worry about Anna’s possible hangover in the morning. But Anna insists in an interview: “If I have enough to drink, [I] just have fun.”

'Below Deck' Casanova Gary King Flirts with âCuteâ â and Married â 'Project Runway' Designer (Exclusive)

Bravo

Eventually, Gary and Anna step outside together for a chat somewhere quiet.

“You’re a superstar,” he tells her.

“I’m my own superstar,” she replies.

With an arm around her shoulder, a hug and a laugh, he lays it on: “You’re so cute, you know that?”

But Anna resists in front of cameras, telling Gary, “No flirting. I don’t need to flirt.”

It’s then she reveals to Gary: “I’m divorced for two days. I want to party with you more.”

'Below Deck' Casanova Gary King Flirts with âCuteâ â and Married â 'Project Runway' Designer (Exclusive)

Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images; Sophy Holland/Bravo via Getty Images

The pair's connection didn't have legs (land or sea), though — Anna Z is happily married and recently welcomed a child, NBC Universal confirmed to PEOPLE.  

The Project Runway and Below Deck crossover will see Below Deck fan favorite Kate Chastain as a guest judge alongside Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps

Project Runway All-Stars airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming Friday on Peacock (where all of Below Deck can also be streamed). 

