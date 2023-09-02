Celeb Hairstylist Bradley Leake on Wedding Hair Trends and How Brides Can Achieve a Look They 'Won't Regret'

Bradley Leake knows how important a bride's hair is on her wedding day.

While the professional hairstylist's long list of celebrity clients include Hannah Godwin, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder and Chrishell Stause, Leake has also crafted countless wedding day styles. “I’ve been fortunate to work with so many beautiful brides I couldn’t choose just one favorite,” he tells PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles-based stylist has been in the hair business for 10 years and specializes in sun-kissed hair color, red carpet and editorial hairstyling. He recently opened his new salon BRDY JAY in Santa Monica, California.

While Leake says that hair trends can often change quickly, he's always in favor of a style that’s “clean and simple.”

He adds: “Hair off the face and something that looks effortless and timeless."

Leake shares more of his do’s and don’ts below to help brides choose the right hairstyle for their big day.

Bradley Leake styles Hannah Godwins hair. Cinzia Bruschini Studio

What are common mistakes brides make when choosing hairstyles for their wedding day?

“I think one of the biggest is not looking like yourself,” Leake tells PEOPLE. “While your wedding is such a special moment I personally feel looking like the best version of yourself is key to not looking back and regretting the look.”

Do you style a lot of updos or are brides opting to keep their hair down?

“I believe the right hairstyle pulls the entire look and vibe together,” he says. “It’s important to keep in mind the feel of the venue, dress and weather conditions and most importantly whatever makes the bride feel the most comfortable. Are we going for a tousled boho chic up style or sophisticated and elegant glam waves?”

What are the biggest wedding day hair trends?

“I think sophisticated luxury and clean girl esthetics are here to stay. It’s classic, timeless and simple and something most brides won’t look back on and regret.”

How do you keep the hairstyle to last through the night?

“Choosing the right hair care products for your hair and to fight the weather elements is key,” Leake explains. “Creating a solid foundation and setting the look are key to making sure your bridal look lasts all night. I’m obsessed with Color Wow's Dreamcoat to fight the warm summer humidity and Kerastase hair oil to add hydration.”

How long before a bride's wedding should they get their hair cut or colored?

“Assuming you are going to someone who knows you and your hair color routine, I think two weeks before the wedding for color is ideal. That way it’s fresh but also gives you and your stylist time to do any last-minute changes if needed.”

Bradley Leake styles Stassi Schroeder hair. Cinzia Bruschini Studio

Advice for brides who want to add a little something extra to their wedding day style, but still feel like themselves?

“I always recommend adding hair extensions for your big day. I specifically love using Hidden Crown because they have so many styling options – clip ins, ponytails and halos as well as color options. I recommend asking your hairstylist to customize them to make them look super natural and blend with your desired length and style.”

Where should brides look to get inspiration for their wedding hairstyle?

“I love Pinterest for ideas and Instagram tutorials for a realistic idea of what to expect.”

