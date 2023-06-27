Pro Hockey Player Alex Graham Dead at 20, Teammates 'Heartbroken': 'You Were Loved By So Many'

Graham was remembered as "one of the very best young players in the UK" this week

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 03:02PM EDT
Alex Graham. Photo:

Sheffield Steelers/Twitter

A British hockey team says its players are “heartbroken” after learning one of their young teammates died this past weekend.

Alex Graham, a pro hockey player with the Sheffield Steelers, died over the weekend, the team announced Monday. He was 20 years old.

“The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend,” the team said in a statement. “Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates.”

The 20-year-old hockey forward was born in Sheffield and “had only recently signed his first professional contract with the Steelers” in May, his hometown club said. 

Since making his debut in 2019, Graham had played in 81 games “and was regarded as an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game,” according to the team.

The Steelers finished their 2022-23 season in April, and made it to the semi-finals of the Elite Ice Hockey League playoffs. The league called Graham’s death “deeply sad news.”

Players and teams from around the league shared their condolences on social media. 

“Forever in our hearts brother. You were loved by so many,” tweeted former Steelers player Liam Kirk. “The memories made and the laughs shared will be cherished forever.”

Alex DeLuca of the Manchester Storm said it was “hard to hear this news,” adding that Graham will be “deeply missed.”

“You’ll be missed by so many,” Zach Sullivan, another player on the Storm, tweeted.

Scott Wheeler, a sports reporter who covers NHL prospects, noted that Graham “was one of the very best young players in the UK.”

Graham had also played for both Great Britain’s Under-18s and Under-20s national teams.

The forward was on Britain’s silver medal-winning team at the 2020 Under-20 World Championships in Lithuania, scoring four goals and three assists in the tournament. He later notched three more goals and assists in the 2022 Under-20 World Championship tournament in Romania, helping Great Britain win a bronze medal.

“The news has come as a huge shock to everyone in UK ice hockey, including all of his teammates,” Ice Hockey UK said. “This is a difficult time for so many people and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news.”

Details surrounding Graham’s death were not immediately available. 

"It would be appreciated if Alex's family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead,” the Steelers said.

