Priyanka Chopra Stargazes with Daughter Malti in Adorable New Photo: 'Looking for the Super Moon'

The actress shares her daughter with husband Nick Jonas

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 2, 2023 02:14PM EDT
Priyanka Chopra and daughter on Instagram
Photo:

priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is showing her daughter the world.

On Tuesday, the Quantico actress, 41, posted a series of sweet photos of herself and her 18-month-old daughter Malti on Instagram.

In the first photo, Chopra Jonas holds her daughter and gazes at her as Malti points at the sky. The second photo is taken from further back and shows the mother-daughter duo looking up at the moon together.

"Looking for the super moon 🌚🥰," Chopra Jonas captioned the photos.

Chopra Jonas shares her daughter with her husband, Nick Jonas, 30.

This isn't the first peek of her daughter Chopra Jonas has given this week. Earlier, Jonas shared photos from his beach-side vacation with his wife and baby, which included a picture of the family of three as they sat in the water.

Another sweet snap showed the singer holding his little girl as she dipped her feet into a pool built into a boat. Jonas smiled while wrapping one arm around Malti, who wore an adorable blue bucket hat with smiley faces on it.

"July was a movie. ❤️," he captioned the photos.

This spring, the actress appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and raved about her "magical" daughter Malti. "She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us," The White Tiger star said. "She is like magical. She doesn't jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever."

Although the couple welcomed Malti on Jan. 15, 2022 via surrogate, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life. Thankfully, she arrived home just in time for Mother's Day last May.

To honor the moment, Jonas shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on welcoming his little girl into the world.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

