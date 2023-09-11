Priyanka Chopra has the look of love!

The Love Again actress, 41, shared an image of herself staring sultrily at husband Nick Jonas at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday while wearing a sexy cutaway dress.

“Incredible weekend ❤️🙏🏽✨," Chopra captioned the Instagram post, which showed Jonas, 30, wearing a Dodgers shirt backstage at one of the Jonas Brother’s recent shows for their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Follow-up images showed followers a glimpse backstage at the concert, including one of Jonas standing alongside his brothers Kevin, 35, and Joe, 34 — who recently filed for divorce from wife Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

In a final image, the actress shared an adorable snap of her 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie clutching two miniature footballs while wearing a football-themed onesie. Chopra and Jonas share Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate in January 2022.



The Jonas Brothers perform in Las Vegas. Bryan Steffy/Getty

"She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us," The White Tiger star said about her little girl on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May 2023. "She is like magical. She doesn't jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever."

Malti's arrival was more than a little stressful for the couple, however, as she was treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life before she arrived home just in time for Mother's Day in May 2022.

To honor the moment, Jonas shared a post on Instagram reflecting on welcoming his little girl into the world.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

