Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Stepping Away from Her N.Y.C. Restaurant (Exclusive)

The actress opened her N.Y.C. restaurant Sona in 2021

Updated on August 16, 2023 02:36PM EDT
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is stepping away from her partnership with Sona.

The actress, 41, who opened her New York City restaurant in 2021, will no longer be associated with the eatery, PEOPLE has learned. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Chopra Jonas confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

“Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona," a representative said in a statement. "Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India."

Her involvement in the hospitality and food scene is not necessarily over, however.

"Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await," the spokesperson added.

The restaurant will remain open. Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of Sona and Chopra Jonas' friend and former business partner, tells PEOPLE that working with the Love Again star "has been a dream come true."

"We're grateful for her partnership and support," he added in a statement to PEOPLE. "While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead."

Sona — which means gold in Hindi and got its name after a suggestion from Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas — opened its doors while COVID-19 restrictions were still in place. But that didn't stop diners from quickly snatching up reservations and buzzing about both the eatery's chic decor (inspired by India's art deco period) and the food.

The restaurant offers creative dishes that represent different regions of the Indian subcontinent, including paneer tikka and Goan fish curry.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Chopra Jonas was the "creative force" behind the company, Goyal said at the time of opening, adding that she contributed to key details like design, menu and music.

Said Goyal: "Priyanka has her fingerprints all over Sona."

