Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Husband Nick Jonas a Happy Father's Day: 'Thank You for Being Ours'

Priyanka Chopra celebrated husband Nick Jonas, as well as both of their fathers, in an Instagram post Sunday

By
Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Mary Elizabeth Andriotis

Mary Elizabeth Andriotis is a former writer at PEOPLE. She left the brand in 2023.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Nick Jonas father's day
Photo:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram, Theo Wargo/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is shouting out all the wonderful dads in her life in celebration of Father's Day.

The Quantico actress, 40, penned a sweet tribute to husband Nick Jonas, as well as his father and her late father, on Instagram Sunday.

Sharing photos of each of the three men, she wrote, "He is your biggest champion. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them."

"I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky," she continued, referencing the couple's 17-month-old daughter, Malti Marie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday ❤️Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa," she concluded.

Jonas and his brothers, Joe, 33, and Kevin, 35, have a song on their new album, titled The Album, about their daughters, called "Little Bird."

The tune begins with Nick crooning, "Came in the world, my baby girl / Beautiful angel / Oh, I could cry, got your mother's kind eyes / Tryna stop time, no, I could never ask for more."

In the second verse, Joe sings, "Walked down the aisle, breakin' my heart / Lay down my pride, I know I gotta let you go / 'Cause he's gonna love you when I gotta leave you / Gotta believe it when the Lord takes me home."

Priyanka Chopra Says Daughter Malti is âHappiest, Most Joyous Baby Everâ
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Appearing on the Seeing Other People podcast, the brothers unanimously declared this song the one they couldn't live without.

"It's probably our most personal song," Nick revealed. "It's about fatherhood, and we're all girl dads. So we're speaking about the most important thing in our whole world, which is being parents. And it's the first time we've ever done that in our music, so it's pretty exciting to have people hear it soon."

The singer added, "It's also very personal to us, but something that everyone can relate to. We all come from somewhere, and we have a story to tell, and so while it's kind of our story, I think it's also universal and opens itself up to be something that parents and kids of all kinds will relate to and connect with."

Related Articles
The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
The Jonas Brothers' New Album Features Touching Song About Their Daughters: 'Wrapped Around My Finger'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Nick Jonas Will Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day: 'It's More About Her Than Me' (Exclusive)
Nick Jonas and his daughter
Nick Jonas Looks Lovingly at Daughter Malti, 17 Months, in Heartwarming New Photo
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Moments with Daughter Malti
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra on Mother's Day: 'You Light Up Me and MM's World Every Day'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Husband Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7 Years Old
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Asia Pacific Press Conference of the global epic spy-thriller series CITADEL in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Daughter Malti Marie's First Easter at Home — See Her Sweet Photos
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Says 'Magical' Daughter Malti Is 'Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever'
priyanka chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Overlooks N.Y.C. in Cute New Photo: 'U Make It All Worthwhile'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTdCIWNyA1/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D priyankachopra's profile picture Verified Glam with mama. #MM 🥹😍❤️🙏🏽 Edited · 6h
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo Applying Makeup with Daughter Malti: 'Glam with Mama'
Priyanka Chopra Makes Sure She's Always Home for Bathtime with Baby Malti: 'It's Our Time'
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti's 100 Days in the NICU: 'I Had to Be Her Strength'
Nick Jonas and daughter Malti
Nick Jonas Carries Daughter Malti During 'Her First Soundcheck' in Sweet Working Dad Moment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas Her 'Greatest Champion' on Rare Date Night Away from Daughter