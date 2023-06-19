Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Husband Nick Jonas a Happy Father's Day: 'Thank You for Being Ours'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is shouting out all the wonderful dads in her life in celebration of Father's Day.

The Quantico actress, 40, penned a sweet tribute to husband Nick Jonas, as well as his father and her late father, on Instagram Sunday.



Sharing photos of each of the three men, she wrote, "He is your biggest champion. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them."



"I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky," she continued, referencing the couple's 17-month-old daughter, Malti Marie.



"Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday ❤️Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa," she concluded.

Jonas and his brothers, Joe, 33, and Kevin, 35, have a song on their new album, titled The Album, about their daughters, called "Little Bird."

The tune begins with Nick crooning, "Came in the world, my baby girl / Beautiful angel / Oh, I could cry, got your mother's kind eyes / Tryna stop time, no, I could never ask for more."

In the second verse, Joe sings, "Walked down the aisle, breakin' my heart / Lay down my pride, I know I gotta let you go / 'Cause he's gonna love you when I gotta leave you / Gotta believe it when the Lord takes me home."

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Appearing on the Seeing Other People podcast, the brothers unanimously declared this song the one they couldn't live without.

"It's probably our most personal song," Nick revealed. "It's about fatherhood, and we're all girl dads. So we're speaking about the most important thing in our whole world, which is being parents. And it's the first time we've ever done that in our music, so it's pretty exciting to have people hear it soon."

The singer added, "It's also very personal to us, but something that everyone can relate to. We all come from somewhere, and we have a story to tell, and so while it's kind of our story, I think it's also universal and opens itself up to be something that parents and kids of all kinds will relate to and connect with."