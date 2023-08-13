Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers' Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is husband Nick Jonas' biggest fan!

The actress, 41, celebrated the start of the Jonas Brothers' latest tour, aptly titled The Tour, with a sweet post on her Instagram Story Saturday.

In the photo she shared, Nick, 30, posed against a wall at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, where the first night of the tour kicked off.

"My heart. So proud of you @NickJonas," Chopra Jonas captioned the image of her husband, whom she married in 2018 during a multi-day extravaganza in her home country of India. In another sweet snap, the actress posted a photo of what appeared to be Nick, dressed all in white. She captioned the image with heart eyes and star eyes emoji and her husband's Instagram handle.



Priyanka Chopra Instagram Post. Priyanka/Instagram

Chopra Jonas also shared several other Instagram Story posts that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes peek at the first night of the Jonas Brothers' tour, including a video of the empty stadium ahead of the concert.

"Wohooo! Opening night of the tour! #soundcheck @yankeestadium @jonasbrothers," she wrote over the clip, which panned across the huge venue showing thousands of empty seats waiting to be filled.

Another photo showed what appeared to be a personalised 'Priyanka' drinking bottle, as well as a cup of sparkling beverage encased in a 'Jonas Brothers' cup holder. "Decked out @jonasbrothers," Chopra Jonas wrote over the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Jonas Brothers' latest tour features material from five different albums, including their most recent, The Album, which came out in May, and previous hits like 2019’s Happiness Begins and 2008’s A Little Bit Longer.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick recently told PEOPLE. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Speaking about kicking off with the show at Yankee Stadium, Joe, 33, joked, "We said, let’s make it really easy on ourselves and we should do the first show at one of the biggest venues we’re playing on this tour."

He added: “[But] I think we built a beautiful show for people to come see.”

Nick also told PEOPLE that it's been fun to revisit the songs of his youth with an older, more mature voice, given that he recorded the group’s earliest albums when he was still a teenager.

“Going through voice changes while making these albums added an unnecessary level of grit to some of the vocal delivery,” he said. “I think as we’ve settled into our adult voices, it’s fun to sing them in a more mature and thoughtful vocal delivery.”

The new tour is also particularly special for Nick, as it’s the first time that he’s able to bring his family along for the ride. (He and Chopra Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.)

“She loves music, so it’s fun to have her there,” he said of his young daughter. “This is the first time [I’m] touring as a father, and it’s a crazy new adventure every day. I think it’s the greatest part of still getting to do this with them now, is to see that the second generation of Jonases are going to experience it and make it fresh for all of us in a whole new way. It’s going to be amazing.”

