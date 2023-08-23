Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moments with Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti in New York City: 'August Magic'

The couple enjoyed time in the Big Apple, exploring Central Park with their toddler

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 02:44PM EDT
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moments with Daughter Malti from Their Time in New York City: 'August Magic'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas walking in New York City with daughter Malti. Photo:

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made some special memories with daughter Malti Marie in the Big Apple.

Sharing photos from the family of three's past few weeks in New York City on Instagram Wednesday, the Quantico actress, 41, showed her toddler daughter, 19 months, enjoying Central Park and strolls on city sidewalks with her parents.

"August magic 🪄❤️✨," Chopra Jonas captioned the shots.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moments with Daughter Malti from Their Time in New York City: 'August Magic'
Malti Marie staring out a window and pointing.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May, Chopra Jonas raved about her "magical" little girl.

"She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us," The White Tiger star said of her baby girl. "She is like magical. She doesn't jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever."

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moments with Daughter Malti from Their Time in New York City: 'August Magic'
Malti Marie, 19 months, playing with a baby doll.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Although the couple welcomed Malti on Jan. 15, 2022 via surrogate, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life. Thankfully, she arrived home just in time for Mother's Day last May.

To honor the moment, Jonas shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on welcoming his little girl into the world.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

