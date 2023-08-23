Priscilla Presley 'Still Can't Believe' Daughter Lisa Marie Is Dead: 'I Don't Wish This on Any Mother'

Priscilla Presley continues to mourn the loss of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

In a new cover story in The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday about Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film Priscilla, the former wife of Elvis Presley, 78, opened up about her grief.

“I still can't believe it. I don't wish this on any mother,” the music industry legend told The Hollywood Reporter.

Priscilla explained that when Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, called her to tell her something was wrong, she immediately tried to go to her and Elvis' only child together. She said, “I got right in the car, but she was already gone.”

Just two days before the singer’s death, the mother-daughter duo was celebrating together. Priscilla recalled toTHR how they had gone to the Chateau Marmont after Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his portrayal of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

“I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’ … It was fun, a fun memory,” Priscilla said. “Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’ We immediately got up and left.”

Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 in January. She was laid to rest in Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE in January. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

The singer’s cause of death was revealed in July to be a sequelae, or “a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease of injury,” of small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. According to a coroner’s report obtained by PEOPLE, “the obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago.”

Following her daughter’s death, Priscilla and her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, became involved in a legal dispute over Lisa Marie's estate.

Legal counsel for the two parties reached a settlement deal in late May.

At the time, Priscilla told PEOPLE exclusively, "My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing.”

“Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” she continued.

Priscilla added: “As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

In August, the Daisy Jones & the Six star and Elvis’ eldest grandchild was officially named the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Keough, 34, now owns Elvis’ former estate Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, which he gifted to Lisa Marie when he died in 1977. She also presides over the sub-trusts of her 14-year-old half-sisters Finley and Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie's daughters from her marriage to musician Michael Lockwood.

