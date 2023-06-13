Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia to Be Granted 1/9 of the Late Lisa Marie Presley's Trust

The late Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi Garcia — who has no relation to her father, Elvis Presley — is in line to be granted 1/9 of her trust, PEOPLE confirms.

The decision became public one month after Lisa Marie's daughter, Daisy Jones & the Six actress Riley Keough, and mother, Priscilla Presley, reached an agreement over the late singer's estate. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Riley, 34, has become the sole trustee of Lisa Marie's estate and has petitioned the court to approve last month's settlement agreement in papers filed Monday in Los Angeles.

Upon approval of the settlement, Riley — who will also become the trustee of the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood — will safeguard and invest the money “in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee,” her lawyer, Justin Gold, wrote in the documents.

Priscilla, 78, meanwhile, will be trustee of the 1/9 sub-trust for Navarone, 36, the documents state. The rest will be split among Riley, Finley and Harper, and Priscilla will receive a one-time, lump sum payment from the trust for an undisclosed amount.

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gold writes in the petition that Riley will not charge for her services as a trustee; therefore, “the beneficiaries all save money that would have gone to Priscilla who was going to charge a trustee fee."

In the documents, Gold adds: "In settling the claims pending in Priscilla's Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa's wishes and not in the best interests of the family."

Per the documents, Priscilla was officially removed as trustee of her late daughter’s estate on May 11, and that change will remain in place whether Riley’s petition is approved or not, as Priscilla signed a settlement agreement.

Navarone Garcia (L) and Priscilla Presley attend the Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia and Priscilla Presley.

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Shortly after Lisa Marie's death in January, Navarone — whose father is producer Marco Garibaldi — spoke to PEOPLE about how his lineage had an impact on his upbringing.

"I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her," the musician said at the time. "I wasn't very comfortable with it."

Navarone grew up with both of his parents until they split in 2006 after 20 years as an unmarried couple. At 18, he distanced himself from the family in L.A. by moving nearly six hours away to Santa Cruz, where he later formed the band Them Guns.

By 2012, Navarone — who had been in another band as a teen — returned to L.A. to pursue music with Them Guns.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi Garcia. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

"I thought, 'OK, I'm going into the family business. I'll write a song, and then we'll start touring it,'" he told PEOPLE. "I didn't realize it takes way more than that."

At the time, he said he felt fortunate to have Priscilla's help and connections but urged that it's a "misconception that I was raised extravagantly with Elvis' estate and money ... That wasn't the case."

While Navarone's half-sister Lisa Marie also made a foray into the music business with the release of her debut album in 2003, the two weren't close in the years leading up to her death.

From his teen years, he struggled with addiction to heroin and fentanyl. He got clean in 2020, in part so he could visit his now wife Elisa (whom he married in 2022) in her home country of Switzerland.

Elsewhere in the interview, Navarone claimed he's close to Keough. "Riley has been so good with the twins," he noted, referring to Finley and Harper.

