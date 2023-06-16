Priscilla Presley Posts Rare Photo with Riley Keough, Twins Harper and Finley After Lisa Marie Trust Dispute

Priscilla Presley is celebrating sweet family moments.

The late Elvis Presley's former wife, 77, reunited with granddaughter Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley, 14, shortly after coming to an agreement over the late Lisa Marie Presley's trust in a Los Angeles courthouse.

Sharing a photo of the four women together on Friday, Priscilla wrote, "Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️."

Priscilla smiles slightly in a black and yellow floral print dress next to Keough, who wears a blue striped dress with a straw hat. One of the twins is dressed in black, with a dark cherry red shag haircut while the other sports blonde hair and a black long-sleeved shirt.

The New York Post's Page Six spotted Priscilla at the commencement ceremony last month, cheering on the 14-year-old twins — who were also involved in the trust issue as beneficiaries — alongside their father, Michael Lockwood, as they smiled and chatted.

Legal counsel for the two parties reached a court settlement in Los Angeles in late May, with Keough's side set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

She continued: "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."