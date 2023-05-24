Priscilla Presley Says 'Tina Turner Was One of Elvis' Favorite Performers'

Tina Turner died Wednesday after a long illness at her home in Switzerland, her publicist confirmed Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

and Liz McNeil
May 24, 2023

Tina Turner is being remembered by a fellow icon after her death at age 83.

After the queen of rock 'n' roll's death was confirmed by her publicist Bernard Doherty on Wednesday, in a statement given to PEOPLE, Priscilla Presley spoke about her legacy.

"Tina Turner was one of Elvis’ favorite performers," shared Presley. "When she took the stage, it was pure magic. I remember how she held an audience with an energy that was undeniably pure Tina! She has left a remarkable legacy and will be sorely missed by all."

According to Doherty, the legendary singer died on Wednesday after a long illness at her home near Zürich in Switzerland. The American-born singer had been living in Switzerland since 1994 with her husband, German actor, and music producer Erwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013.

Tina Turner and Priscilla Presley
Tina Turner; Priscilla Presley.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images;Franziska Krug/Getty Images

"Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock'n Roll" has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

Like Elvis, Turner's career spanned over decades and boasted multiple Top 40 Billboard hits, 25 Grammy Award nominations, a Kennedy Center Honor, and entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Before striking out on her own as a solo artist in the '70s, Turner became the frontwoman for the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, who would serve up high-octane covers of "Proud Mary," "Come Together," and "I Want to Take You Higher."

The '80s would see her score hits like "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Private Dancer," and "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)." Her videos on MTV made her a star for a whole new generation — and transformed her into a global icon. Her 1984 solo disc Private Dancer earned four Grammy Awards and eventually sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Her success continued through the '90s when the Tennessee native released a pair of high-selling albums and sang the theme to the James Bond film GoldenEye.

Tina Turner
Tina Turner.

Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty

While reflecting on her career in the program for the London musical based on her life storyTina, the musician, expressed that her career had been "wonderful."

"I've been blessed with a wonderful career," she wrote in the show's program, "and after more than 50 years of performing, I don't need a musical, I don't need another show. But I get so many cards and letters — I still can't believe how people feel about me on stage and the legacy they say I left. People tell me I gave them hope. It meant so much to people I feel I have to pass it on, and I hope this show serves what the people need, as a reminder of my work."

