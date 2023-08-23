Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It'

Priscilla Presley is opening up about Sofia Coppola's new movie based on her life.

As Priscilla, 78, and director Coppola spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about their new A24 film Priscilla, the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley admitted that she holds some nerves over how audiences will react to the movie, which is based on her 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

“I’m so nervous because it’s my life,” she told THR. “The people who are watching, they’re living it with you, and you hope and pray that they get it. They get your feelings, your hurts, your sensitivity.”

Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny in the title role and sees Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi portray Elvis himself, just over a year after Austin Butler turned heads as the rock-and-roll icon in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which also saw Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla.



Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in Priscilla (2023). Philippe Le Sourd/A24

Even though the new film doesn't shy away from uglier moments in Elvis and Priscilla's relationship — when the couple first met, Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24 — Priscilla herself told THR that her relationship with the musician came at "a different time."

“I lived in his world. I wanted to please him. I wanted to fit in," she said. "I wanted to have fun with him. I wanted to see what it was that he liked.”

Priscilla — who said in the article that she advised lead actress Spaeny, 25, to " 'just be sensitive to him' " for the role — watched the film for the first time back in May, according to THR.

“When I saw the movie, I tried to separate myself and live it as if I was just a fan or just someone that’s wanting to see the movie,” she told the outlet. “At the end, I actually, I was quite emotional. Only being 14. You look back and you go, ‘Why me? Why am I here? Why am I driving in a limo, going through the gates of Graceland with Elvis?’ ”



Priscilla Presley and Sofia Coppola on the cover on The Hollywood Reporter. Melodie McDaniel

Back in June, Priscilla shared the new movie's poster on Instagram as she wrote in a caption that she was "excited about the interpretation" of her book "by the masterful" Coppola, 52.



"She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work," Priscilla added at the time. "I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."



"Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," reads an excerpt from an official synopsis.



Priscilla will make its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4, and will debut in theaters Oct. 27.