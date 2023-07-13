Priscilla Presley Shares Tribute to 'Sweet' Grandson Benjamin Keough on Anniversary of His Death

"Words cannot express how much you are missed," Priscilla Presley wrote on Instagram of her late grandson

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Priscilla Presley; Benjamin Keough. Photo:

Monica Schipper/Getty, Mjt/AdMedia via ZUMA Wire

Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on social media to commemorate the anniversary of her late grandson Benjamin Keough's death.

On Wednesday night, the Presley matriarch, 78, posted an image of a red rose to Instagram with a tribute.

"Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me - the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben," she wrote. "Words cannot express how much you are missed."

Benjamin — the son of her and late ex-husband Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley — died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27. 

At the time, Priscilla penned a Facebook post in honor of her late grandson saying, "The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny [Keough], who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son."

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death," she said of Benjamin's sisters and his uncle Navarone Garibaldi, Priscilla's son with Marco Garibaldi. "Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

From left: Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough in Memphis, Tenn. in 2010.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

This year has been challenging for Priscilla as she's been mourning the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie, who died in January of possible cardiac arrest. (A cause of death has yet to be released.)

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," she continued. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Priscilla Presley celebrates backstage with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley after Lisa Marie's performance at 3rd & Lindsley during the 14th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference
From left: Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Following her death, Priscilla and her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, were involved in a legal dispute over Lisa Marie's estate.

But in late May, legal counsel for the two parties reached a settlement deal, with Keough's legal team set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla told PEOPLE exclusively.

"Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

She added: "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

Keough shared her own tribute to her late mom and brother Wednesday, writing, "Missing you both."

