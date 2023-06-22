Priscilla Presley 'Excited' for Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Biopic: It'll Be an 'Emotional Journey'

Priscilla Presley is voicing her support of Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic Priscilla.

Sharing the movie's poster on Instagram Thursday, the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley said she was "excited about the interpretation" of her book "by the masterful Sofia Coppola."

"She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work," added Priscilla, 78. "I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny star as Elvis and Priscilla, respectively, in the A24 film, which debuted its first trailer on Wednesday. It is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

According to a synopsis, "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend."

"Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame," the synopsis adds.



This project comes after the box-office success of director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie last year, which starred Austin Butler as the iconic musician and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that also focused on Tom Hanks as manager Col. Tom Parker.

Members of the Presley family praised that film upon its release last summer.

"I'm sitting there watching this movie and going, 'God, I wish he could see this,' " Priscilla said last June on Good Morning America about the film and how she thinks Elvis would've reacted to it. "It was perfection."



Back in October, Coppola, 52, shared a photo of the screenplay and Priscilla's book on Instagram, writing, "Back to work! Excited to be telling Priscilla's story."

She also said, according to Collider, how her film will differ from Luhrmann's movie.

"I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I'm glad it didn't go into much of Priscilla's story because now I can really dive deep. I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative," said Coppola. "But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory."

She added, "I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there'll be another film about Priscilla."

Oscar-winner Coppola's previous films include Lost in Translation, The Bling Ring, The Beguiled and On the Rocks.

Priscilla is in theaters this October.