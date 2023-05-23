Priscilla Presley Attends Twin Granddaughters' Graduation After Settling Lisa Marie Trust Drama

Harper and Finley exited middle school over the weekend, and their father Michael Lockwood was also present at the ceremony

By
Published on May 23, 2023 03:25 PM

Graduation season is here, and Priscilla Presley stepped out to celebrate her twin granddaughters, Harper and Finley, as they exit middle school.

Over the weekend, the late Elvis Presley's former wife attended the 14-year-old twins' middle school commencement ceremony — shortly after she came to an agreement with granddaughter Riley Keough over the late Lisa Marie Presley's trust.

Harper and Finley, who were also involved in the trust issue as beneficiaries, exited their graduation ceremony with father Michael Lockwood as they smiled and chatted, according to photos published by the New York Post's Page Six. The trio walked separately from Priscilla, 77.

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Keough, 33, was not in attendance at the event, as the Daisy Jones & The Six actress attended the Dior Cruise 2024 event in Mexico City the same day.

The family's public appearances came after a contentious period in which Priscilla previously questioned the "validity" of daughter Lisa Marie's trust.

Legal counsel for the two parties reached a court settlement in Los Angeles last Tuesday, with Riley's side set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust.

Priscilla Presley poses during the Vineyard Wine Bar Bistro Presents Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," she continued. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla's lawyer, later told reporters, "They have reached a settlement. Families are happy."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Everyone is happy," he added. "Unified and together and excited for the future."

Justin Gold, Keough's attorney added that "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

Reps for Riley have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment following the settlement.

The next hearing and motion for approval is scheduled for Aug. 4.

