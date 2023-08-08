Priscilla Presley Allowed to Be Buried Close to Elvis Presley as Riley Keough Officially Named Sole Trustee

Priscilla first requested to be buried next to her ex-husband in May

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021.
Updated on August 8, 2023 03:00PM EDT
Singer Elvis Presley and his bride Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, pose for photograph following their wedding at the Aladdin Hotel.
Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley in 1967. Photo:

Getty

Priscilla Presley has been granted permission to be buried near her late ex-husband Elvis Presley.

With Riley Keough, Elvis' eldest grandchild, officially becoming the sole trustee of late mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate last Friday — following the approval of the June petition of their May settlement agreement — the actress also allows for grandmother Priscilla, 78, to be buried at Graceland.

"To the extent of her authority, Riley agrees to allow Priscilla to be buried upon her death in the Meditation Garden of Graceland," court documents obtained by PEOPLE in June state. "The burial location will be at the location closest to Elvis Presley without moving any existing gravesite."

Elvis was buried at his beloved Graceland estate upon his death in 1977, and his grave sits beside those of his mother Gladys and father Vernon. Lisa Marie, his only child, is also buried at Graceland, beside her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

The document also states that Keough agrees to include Priscilla's son Navarone Garcia, 36, and "any person Priscilla names as her executor" and in her will, to participate in the planning of her memorial service.

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's
Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last week, a judge officially granted Keough's June petition and was named the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie's estate after a legal dispute with Priscilla.

Following the ruling, Keough, 34, will also preside over the sub-trusts of her 14-year-old half-sisters Finley and Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie's daughters from her marriage to musician Michael Lockwood.

"The settlement is in the best interests of minors Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, and confirm that Michael Lockwood's signature on their behalf, as Guardian Ad Litem, is valid and binding," Judge Lynn H. Scaduto wrote.

Moving forward, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress will own Elvis' former estate Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, a home that he had gifted to his only child Lisa Marie when he died in 1977.

When the agreement was initially filed, Keough's lawyer Justin Gold wrote that if the court approved the petition, his client would not charge for her services as a trustee; therefore, “the beneficiaries all save money that would have gone to Priscilla who was going to charge a trustee fee."

Gold continued that the money provided to Keough via the trust “will be safeguarded and invested in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desires of a trustee,” in reference to the sub-trusts for Harper and Finley.

The trust will reportedly allow Priscilla to remain as a special adviser and receive a monthly payment for her role within the trust.

Priscilla first requested to be buried with the late rocker and her daughter in May.

"Although I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon, it is my family's and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes," Priscilla said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We appreciate the love from all of the fans."

According to TMZ, her request was not granted in a settlement reached with Keough at the time.

Following the sudden death of Lisa Marie in January at the age of 54, Priscilla filed a petition that same month contesting the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to her daughter's living trust that removed her and former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees.

