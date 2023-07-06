Princeton Student Who Vanished on Research Trip to Baghdad Is Being Held Hostage by Iran-Backed Militia

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton University doctoral student, is still alive, months after her abduction, the Israeli government confirms

Updated on July 6, 2023 02:36PM EDT
Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov who had been missing in Iraq for months. Tsurkov is being held by the pro-Iran armed faction Kataeb Hezbollah,
Elizabeth Tsurkov. Photo:

AHMAD MOHAMAD/Ahmad Mohamad/AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton University doctoral student, had just left a cafe in Baghdad, where she was doing research, when she was seized by an Iraqi Shiite group in March. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Wednesday that Tsurkov, 36, is still alive and being held by the Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S.

Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian dual citizen fluent in Arabic, had traveled to Iraq on her Russian passport while working on her doctorate and academic research, the prime minister’s office said, noting in the statement: “We hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being.” Iraq considers Israel a hostile state and has banned contact between the nations – so Tsurkov was only admitted into the country because of her Russian passport.

Known for insightful commentary on the Middle East, Tsurkov worked as a fellow at Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a U.S. foreign policy non-profit think-tank based in Washington, D.C., according to her LinkedIn account.

Elizabeth Tsurkov. An Israeli-Russian academic who had been missing in Iraq for months is being held by the pro-Iran armed faction Kataeb Hezbollah
Elizabeth Tsurkov.

HANDOUT/Newlines Institute for Strategy /AFP via Getty Images

Following Tsurkov’s kidnapping from an area near the Ridha Alwan cafe in Baghdad, concerns had arisen that the researcher could be moved from Iraq into more dangerous territory in Iran, but that does not seem to be what has occurred, according to reporting by The New York Times. With tenuous relations between Israel and other parts of the Middle East, any connection Iran might have to her kidnapping would be seen by the international community as a significant move on the part of Iran in the shadow war that has long fumed between Israel, Iran and Iran’s proxies scattered around the Middle East, The Times reported.

Tsurkov’s family released a statement holding Iraq accountable and asking “for her immediate release from this unlawful detention,” according to The Times. 

In a statement posted to Twitter yesterday, Princeton University said: “We are deeply concerned for her safety and wellbeing, and we are eager for her to be able to rejoin her family and resume her studies.”

The prime minister’s office said that Tsurkov’s abduction was “being handled by the relevant parties in the State of Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov's security and well-being.”

