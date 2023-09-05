At least one royal escaped the Burning Man mud!



On Monday, Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s eldest daughter, Pauline Ducruet, recapped her exit from the annual arts festival in the Black Rock Desert of northern Nevada. Pauline, 29, was among the 70,000 revelers at Burning Man forced to navigate a conundrum this weekend after extreme rainfall flooded the region and officials closed the exits.

After organizers lifted the driving ban on Monday at 2 p.m., the Alter designer gave a glimpse of her getaway. “We’re out,” Pauline captioned a photo of the Black Rock Desert range through a car windshield and the open route ahead on her Instagram Story.

Looking back at Burning Man before the extreme weather, Prince Albert’s niece posted a group photo of festively dressed attendees.

“When it was dry and fun,” Pauline wrote over the photo.

The next shot on her Instagram Story showed her mud-caked boots at a desert gas station, followed by a lighthearted post from meme account Saint Hoax.

"Everyone at burning man this weekend," read the snippet of Shakira dancing in mud in her “Whenever, Wherever” music video.

Thousands of Burning Man celebrants were trapped over the weekend when extreme rainfall inundated parts of northern Nevada. Officials advised festival-goers to “conserve food, water and fuel and shelter in a warm, safe space” amid flooding conditions and banned driving into or from Burning Man City beyond emergency vehicles. Celebrities including Chris Rock, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler and Diplo also attended this year's event, which was shut down three days early.

A graduate of Parsons, Pauline shares her time between New York and Monaco — but she is no stranger to the desert or its challenges! In February 2018, she and her cousin Jazmin Grace Grimaldi (whose father is Prince Albert) participated in the all-female Aicha de Gazelles road rally across the Moroccan desert. The granddaughters of Princess Grace both raced across the Moroccan desert for 10 days without a phone, a GPS or even a map, navigating to various checkpoints with a partner to fundraise for Coeur de Gazelles, which relief and aid to people living in remote areas of Morocco.

“I think it’s just fun that we’re able to share this experience together as family,” Jazmin told PEOPLE at the time of partaking in the event with Pauline. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t on the same team as one another, but we’re still a part of it together. We have a competitive nature in our family, but I feel like we’re just in it to have fun and do what we can.”

Pauline is the daughter of Princess Stephanie and her ex-husband Daniel Ducruet. Earlier this summer, she stepped out with several members of her family for a celebration commemorating the birthday of her late grandfather, Prince Rainier. Pauline joined her mother, uncle Prince Albert, aunt Princess Charlene, twin cousins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 8, brother Louis Ducruet, his wife Marie, and sister Camille Gottlieb to mark what would have been Rainier's 100th birthday.

Before his death in April 2005, Prince Rainier ruled Monaco for 56 years. Universally credited with having transformed the postage-sized principality into "an open, dynamic and modern state," celebrations for the centennial were unveiled in September 2022. The festivities intended to introduce Prince Rainier "in all his facets" to younger generations, Prince Albert said at the time.

The celebrations kicked off just 48 hours after the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, including a giant birthday party on May 31 with birthday cake for thousands.

