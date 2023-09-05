Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Daughter Escapes Burning Man as Rain Dampens Event: 'We're Out'

Prince Albert's niece posted photos of her getaway from the festival — and a shot of the fun before it shut down

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on September 5, 2023 01:21PM EDT
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter Pauline Ducruet posted photos of her exit from Burning Man on Instagram. Photo:

Foc Kan/WireImage; Pauline Ducruet/ Instagram

At least one royal escaped the Burning Man mud!

On Monday, Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s eldest daughter, Pauline Ducruet, recapped her exit from the annual arts festival in the Black Rock Desert of northern Nevada. Pauline, 29, was among the 70,000 revelers at Burning Man forced to navigate a conundrum this weekend after extreme rainfall flooded the region and officials closed the exits.

After organizers lifted the driving ban on Monday at 2 p.m., the Alter designer gave a glimpse of her getaway. “We’re out,” Pauline captioned a photo of the Black Rock Desert range through a car windshield and the open route ahead on her Instagram Story.

Looking back at Burning Man before the extreme weather, Prince Albert’s niece posted a group photo of festively dressed attendees.

“When it was dry and fun,” Pauline wrote over the photo.

Pauline Ducruet posted photos on her Instagram Story of her departure from Burning Man festival in Nevada after extreme rain caused floods.

Pauline Ducruet/ Instagram

The next shot on her Instagram Story showed her mud-caked boots at a desert gas station, followed by a lighthearted post from meme account Saint Hoax. 

"Everyone at burning man this weekend," read the snippet of Shakira dancing in mud in her “Whenever, Wherever” music video.

Pauline Ducruet posted a photo on her Instagram Story of some fun at the Burning Man festival in Nevada before the event ended early.

Pauline Ducruet/ Instagram

Thousands of Burning Man celebrants were trapped over the weekend when extreme rainfall inundated parts of northern Nevada. Officials advised festival-goers to “conserve food, water and fuel and shelter in a warm, safe space” amid flooding conditions and banned driving into or from Burning Man City beyond emergency vehicles. Celebrities including Chris Rock, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler and Diplo also attended this year's event, which was shut down three days early.

A graduate of Parsons, Pauline shares her time between New York and Monaco — but she is no stranger to the desert or its challenges! In February 2018, she and her cousin Jazmin Grace Grimaldi (whose father is Prince Albert) participated in the all-female Aicha de Gazelles road rally across the Moroccan desert. The granddaughters of Princess Grace both raced across the Moroccan desert for 10 days without a phone, a GPS or even a map, navigating to various checkpoints with a partner to fundraise for Coeur de Gazelles, which relief and aid to people living in remote areas of Morocco. 

Pauline Ducruet posted photos on her Instagram Story of her departure from Burning Man festival in Nevada after extreme rain caused floods.

Pauline Ducruet/ Instagram

“I think it’s just fun that we’re able to share this experience together as family,” Jazmin told PEOPLE at the time of partaking in the event with Pauline. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t on the same team as one another, but we’re still a part of it together. We have a competitive nature in our family, but I feel like we’re just in it to have fun and do what we can.”

Pauline is the daughter of Princess Stephanie and her ex-husband Daniel Ducruet. Earlier this summer, she stepped out with several members of her family for a celebration commemorating the birthday of her late grandfather, Prince Rainier. Pauline joined her mother, uncle Prince Albert, aunt Princess Charlene, twin cousins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 8, brother Louis Ducruet, his wife Marie, and sister Camille Gottlieb to mark what would have been Rainier's 100th birthday. 

Pauline Ducruet, Marie Chevallier, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the celebration of the centenary of the birth of Prince Rainier III on May 31, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.
Pauline Ducruet, Marie Chevallier, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the celebration of the centenary of the birth of Prince Rainier III on May 31, 2023.

Pierre Villard/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Before his death in April 2005, Prince Rainier ruled Monaco for 56 years. Universally credited with having transformed the postage-sized principality into "an open, dynamic and modern state," celebrations for the centennial were unveiled in September 2022. The festivities intended to introduce Prince Rainier "in all his facets" to younger generations, Prince Albert said at the time. 

The celebrations kicked off just 48 hours after the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, including a giant birthday party on May 31 with birthday cake for thousands.

