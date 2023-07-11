Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's Three Sons Go Barefoot in Casual Family Photo

The Swedish royals posed with their three children — Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian — for their annual summer portrait

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 01:31PM EDT
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Share a Family Portrait with Three Sons: 'Summer Greetings'
Princes Sofia, Prince Carl Philip, and kids. Photo:

Prinsparet/ Instagram

The Swedish royals are sending sunny summer greetings!

On Saturday, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden posted a new family portrait featuring their three sons — Prince Alexander, 7, Prince Gabriel, 5, and Prince Julian, 2 — on their joint Instagram page.

The royals captioned the photo "Sommarhälsningar från oss," which translates to "Summer greetings from us."

While Princess Sofia, 38, and Prince Carl Philip, 44, are no strangers to sporting glamorous looks for palace events — often with Princess Sofia sparkling in her wedding tiara — their latest portrait showed off their casual side. Sofia went without heavy makeup and a breezy summer dress, while Carl Philip sported shorts and a polo shirt.

The kids also rocked their best summer looks, with Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian appearing to go barefoot for the photo. Prince Gabriel even wrapped a beaded bracelet around his wrist, just like his mother.

The photo joins a long line of summer family photos from Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip. Back in 2021, the couple shared their first summer portrait with baby Julian, featuring a wide-smiling Alexander and a fresh set of bangs on Sofia.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prinsparet/Instagram
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip and kids back in 2021. Prinsparet/Instagram

And last year, the family of five posed for a seasonal portrait in a field of flowers.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their son Julian two years ago, marking the most recent addition to Sweden’s royal family.

Back in 2019, the palace announced that the children of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neil, would no longer hold their HRH titles. The move stripped Princes Alexander and Gabriel of their royal status before their brother's birth. In 2021, Prince Julian was the first grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf to be born without an HRH title (His/Her Royal Highness).

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State," a statement from the palace read. "His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."

After the announcement, Prince Carl Philip shared on Instagram that he saw the decision as "positive" for his sons.

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," he wrote. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

Related Articles
Princess Madeleine of Sweden at the Victoria Day concert at Borgholm Castle
Princess Madeleine Delays Move Back to Sweden — Here's Why She's Staying in Florida a Bit Longer
The Wedding Of Princess Madeleine & Christopher O'Neill
Princess Madeleine of Sweden Posts 'Private Moments' from Her Royal Wedding on 10th Anniversary
The Royal Family of Sweden
Meet the Swedish Royals: A Guide to Sweden's Royal Family Tree
Prince Gabriel of Sweden Looks All Grown Up in 5th Birthday Portrait
Prince Gabriel of Sweden Looks All Grown Up in New Portrait Released to Mark His 5th Birthday
Tiara Time! Sweden's Royals Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Tiara Time! Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe Speaks After Taking Prince and Princess Titles Away from Her Grandchildren
Princess Madeleine, Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Christopher O'Neill attend Prince Julian's baptism outside Drottningholm Castle Chapel
Princess Madeleine Is Returning to Sweden with Family After Living in Florida Since 2018
Countess Alexandra of Denmark
Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix's Mom Says She's 'in Shock' by Decision to Strip Them of Titles
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Strips Four Grandchildren of Their Royal Titles
Princess Madeleine Returns to Sweden and Participates in Christmas Tradition with Entire Family
Princess Madeleine Returns to Sweden — and the Whole Family Takes Part in a Christmas Tradition!
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl welcome Prince Julian
Meet Prince Julian! Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Share First Photo of Newborn Son
Princess Sofia of Sweden
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's Third Child Will Be Born with Different Title Than Siblings
The Swedish royal family photographed at Solliden on Öland in July 2021.
Three Generations of Swedish Royals (and Their Dogs!) Gather for the Ultimate Family Photo
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden
Royal Baby Alert! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Welcome Third Child — Another Boy!
Kate Middleton and Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Royal Style Twins! Princess Madeleine Replicates Kate Middleton's Christmas Look Three Years Later
Prince Julian
Princess Sofia Shares Photos of Her '4 Beautiful Princes' — Including Newborn Son Julian