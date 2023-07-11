Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's Three Sons Go Barefoot in Casual Family Photo

The Swedish royals are sending sunny summer greetings!

On Saturday, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden posted a new family portrait featuring their three sons — Prince Alexander, 7, Prince Gabriel, 5, and Prince Julian, 2 — on their joint Instagram page.

The royals captioned the photo "Sommarhälsningar från oss," which translates to "Summer greetings from us."

While Princess Sofia, 38, and Prince Carl Philip, 44, are no strangers to sporting glamorous looks for palace events — often with Princess Sofia sparkling in her wedding tiara — their latest portrait showed off their casual side. Sofia went without heavy makeup and a breezy summer dress, while Carl Philip sported shorts and a polo shirt.

The kids also rocked their best summer looks, with Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian appearing to go barefoot for the photo. Prince Gabriel even wrapped a beaded bracelet around his wrist, just like his mother.

The photo joins a long line of summer family photos from Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip. Back in 2021, the couple shared their first summer portrait with baby Julian, featuring a wide-smiling Alexander and a fresh set of bangs on Sofia.

Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip and kids back in 2021. Prinsparet/Instagram

And last year, the family of five posed for a seasonal portrait in a field of flowers.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their son Julian two years ago, marking the most recent addition to Sweden’s royal family.

Back in 2019, the palace announced that the children of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neil, would no longer hold their HRH titles. The move stripped Princes Alexander and Gabriel of their royal status before their brother's birth. In 2021, Prince Julian was the first grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf to be born without an HRH title (His/Her Royal Highness).

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State," a statement from the palace read. "His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."

After the announcement, Prince Carl Philip shared on Instagram that he saw the decision as "positive" for his sons.

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," he wrote. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

