Princess Rajwa of Jordan Is a Modern Cinderella at Royal Wedding with Surprise Second Look

The new Princess Rajwa of Jordan is dressing the part!

On Thursday, the bride stepped out in a surprise second look for the evening reception following her royal wedding to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan. Rajwa, 29, changed from her white long-sleeve gown by Elie Saab into a white cap-sleeve ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and swirling embellishments. While Princess Rajwa kept on her delicate diamond tiara and matching earrings from earlier in the day, she swept her hair into a chignon and added dramatic white opera gloves for the party at night.

Though the Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace was tiara-free, the evening festivities called for the ultimate royal accessory. Mother of the groom Queen Rania, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and more added sparklers for the wedding reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.



Over 1,700 guests were welcomed to the palace to celebrate the couple at the post-wedding reception, and the Royal Hashemite Court has pulled out all the stops. Held in an outdoor courtyard, the festivities were highlighted by performances from the national orchestra, local and regional singers, a choir, Jordanian bands and dance troops.

Shortly after the religious wedding in a garden gazebo at Zahran Palace with 140 guests, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Rajwa was officially named a princess.

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” courtiers said in a statement.



The wedding was held nine months after Crown Prince Hussein announced his engagement in August 2022. Like many modern couples, Hussein and Rajwa shared the happy news on social media.

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," the prince wrote of the Instagram photo where they posed close, Rajwa’s dazzling diamond ring on display.

As the eldest son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, Crown Prince Hussein is the future King of Jordan.

