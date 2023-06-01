Princess Rajwa of Jordan Is a Modern Cinderella at Royal Wedding with Surprise Second Look

The new Jordanian princess made a fashion statement with style surprise

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 1, 2023 04:19 PM
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is getting married today
Photo:

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

The new Princess Rajwa of Jordan is dressing the part!

On Thursday, the bride stepped out in a surprise second look for the evening reception following her royal wedding to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan. Rajwa, 29, changed from her white long-sleeve gown by Elie Saab into a white cap-sleeve ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and swirling embellishments. While Princess Rajwa kept on her delicate diamond tiara and matching earrings from earlier in the day, she swept her hair into a chignon and added dramatic white opera gloves for the party at night.

Though the Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace was tiara-free, the evening festivities called for the ultimate royal accessory. Mother of the groom Queen Rania, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and more added sparklers for the wedding reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

RELATED: Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Marries Rajwa Alseif in Dazzling Royal Wedding

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

Over 1,700 guests were welcomed to the palace to celebrate the couple at the post-wedding reception, and the Royal Hashemite Court has pulled out all the stops. Held in an outdoor courtyard, the festivities were highlighted by performances from the national orchestra, local and regional singers, a choir, Jordanian bands and dance troops.

Shortly after the religious wedding in a garden gazebo at Zahran Palace with 140 guests, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Rajwa was officially named a princess.

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” courtiers said in a statement.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Royal Wedding

The wedding was held nine months after Crown Prince Hussein announced his engagement in August 2022. Like many modern couples, Hussein and Rajwa shared the happy news on social media.

 "We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," the prince wrote of the Instagram photo where they posed close, Rajwa’s dazzling diamond ring on display. 

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein duirng his grand royal wedding of Saudi Rajwa Al Saif, in Amman, Jordan on June 1, 2023
Jordan Royal Wedding.

APAImages/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As the eldest son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, Crown Prince Hussein is the future King of Jordan.

Related Articles
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding
Kate Middleton Sports Her Favorite Tiara with Sparkling Pink Gown for Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet
The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Bride Squad! Crown Prince Hussein's Sisters Fix Princess Rajwa's Dress Train During Royal Wedding
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif wave as they leave the Zahran Palace in Amman
The Bride Wore Flats! All About Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Royal Wedding Style and Sparkling Tiara
Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his bride Rajwa al Saif leave Zahran Palace during their wedding in Amman, Jordan, on June 1st, 2023
Crown Prince Hussein's New Wife Given Royal Title of Princess Rajwa on Wedding Day
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Was Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Outfit Actually a Secret Royal Rewear?
Prince Harry, James Corden
Prince Harry Secretly Attended Filming of Final 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales ahead of the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Prince William Interrupts George, Charlotte and Louis' School Break to Share Personal Tweets
Crown Prince Hussein
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Attends 'Pre-Wedding Bash' Night Before Marrying Rajwa Alseif
Crown Prince Hussein and his Fiancee Rajwa Al Saif
Jordan Royal Wedding Will Double as a Royal Reunion! See the International Guest List (So Far)
Prince Harry, Megan Markle, James Corden
James Corden Visits Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Their California Home
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands in London Before Welcoming Second Baby
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain Rushes to Help Woman Who Trips While Accepting an Award
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton's Brother Shares Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are 'Lucky'
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend the Royal Wedding of the Year in Jordan
The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Marries Rajwa Alseif in Dazzling Royal Wedding
Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles Honors Royal Navy Members Who Participated in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral