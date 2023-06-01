The Bride Wore Flats! All About Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Royal Wedding Style and Sparkling Tiara

Rajwa Alseif is a real-life princess bride!

The 29-year-old architect married Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan in a dazzling royal wedding in Amman on Thursday and chose a classic look.

The newly-minted Princess Rajwa, as the Royal Hashemite Court announced she will be known, wore a white long-sleeved gown with an asymmetric neckline and draped bodice. Vogue Arabia identified the curve-hugging dress as Elie Saab, and its waist train gave a regal feel.

The bride styled her hair in loose curls, topping the look with a delicate diamond tiara and coordinating earrings — which appear to be a new suite — and a sweeping veil with embroidery.

Princess Rajwa. RHC JO/Youtube

On her feet, Princess Rajwa went for something sensible — flats! The white shoes with pointed toe were ideal for the march to meet her groom in the garden of Zahran Palace for the wedding ceremony.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, was all smiles when he saw his bride and looked dapper in a black military uniform. The style was inspired by the suit the groom's father, King Abdullah, wore when he married Queen Rania in 1993.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Jordanian Royal Palace/AFP via Getty Images



The ceremony was presided by Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh, imam of the Royal Hashemite Court, where Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa signed a marriage contract with two witnesses. When the service wrapped, a few women performed Zaghrata, an ululation traditionally used to express happiness at Jordanian and Arab celebrations. The newlyweds kissed each other on the cheeks and greeted guests before traveling in a Red Motorcade to their reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Shortly after the service, by royal decree, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Rajwa was officially a princess.



Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. RHC JO/Youtube

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” the statement said.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images



Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa arrived in royal style for their reception at Al Husseiniya Palace, their entry heralded by a Zaffeh musical procession of drums, bagpipes singing and clapping. The couple passed below an Arch of Sabers as they made their way to the outdoor reception courtyard. The newlyweds then ascended a stage where they’ll greet their 1,700 guests with King Abdullah, Queen Rania and Rajwa’s parents, Khalid Alseif and Azza Al Sudairi.

The evening reception will be highlighted by performances from the national orchestra, local and regional singers, a choir, Jordanian bands and dance troops, including the Dabkeh and a performance from a Circassian group.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

In a fairytale finish, Rajwa and Hussein will later cut their wedding cake as fireworks ignite the sky.

