Crown Prince Hussein's New Wife Given Royal Title of Princess Rajwa on Wedding Day

The former architecture student is now Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein

Published on June 1, 2023 01:38 PM
Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his bride Rajwa al Saif leave Zahran Palace during their wedding in Amman, Jordan, on June 1st, 2023
Photo:

Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA/Shutterstock

Rajwa Alseif has officially been granted a royal title upon her marriage to the Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.

"A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan," the official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court posted on Thursday.

Since Crown Prince Hussein is heir to Jordan's throne, Princess Rajwa will someday be his queen. However, her title is not "Crown Princess." Some royal families do not use the indicator for the heir's spouse while some do.

The couple tied the knot on Thursday in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman, where the prince's parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan, wed in 1993.

RELATED: The Bride Wore Flats! All About Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Royal Wedding Style and Sparkling Tiara

King Abdullah and Queen Rania arrived early to the wedding ceremony to greet guests upon their arrival as the Jordanian Armed Forces Musical Band performed.

After the guests — including royals from around the world such as Kate Middleton and Prince William — found their seats, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, entered the dreamy venue to applause. The groom's uniform was inspired by the one his father wore on his own wedding day.

Shortly after, Rajwa arrived for her big day with Hussein's three younger siblings — Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem — in a custom 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom. The bride wore a long-sleeved white gown with asymmetrical draping, topping the look with a tiara and sweeping veil. The royal sisters helped Rajwa, 29, with her train, and Hashem, 18, had the honor of escorting the bride to the gazebo in the green garden, where the wedding ceremony, known as a “katb ktab,” commenced. 

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (L) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif leave in a convoy following their royal wedding ceremony in Amman on June 1, 2023

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty

The newly married couple kissed each other on the cheeks and greeted their guests before traveling in a Red Motorcade to their lavish reception at Al Husseiniya Palace, where 1,700 guests were expected to take part in the celebrations.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif wave as they leave the Zahran Palace in Amman
Rajwa Alseif and Crown Prince Hussein.

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

The newest royal is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Alseif. It was at their family home in the Saudi capital of Riyadh where the engagement took place last August, according to Prince Hussein's website. Both Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan, as well as other members of the royal family, were present at the engagement, with Queen Rania immediately celebrating the union on social media.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart!" the proud mom wrote. "Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa."

