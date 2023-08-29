Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies Responds to Prince Christian Relationship Rumors

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies controls her own happily ever after.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old royal took to Instagram to deny that she’s dating Prince Christian of Denmark. Speculation has swirled since her sister Princess Maria Carolina posted a photo of the two posing close at the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

“I would like to set the records straight with regards to the unfounded rumour that has been circulating about me. Prince Christian and I share a close friendship,” the princess (who goes by her middle name) began the statement.

“However, some inaccurate information has been disseminated. At first, this situation made me smile; however, over time, this rumour has exceeded the limits of common sense and has spiralled becoming at odds with reality,” Chiara continued. “I believe it is now time to put an end to this rumour. When important events will occur in my life, I will be happy to share them with you. While we all enjoy dreaming of fairy tales, what truly matters is reality.”

Chiara turned off comments for the carousel, which was shared in English, Italian and French.

The teen royal is the younger daughter of Prince Charles, Duke of Castro, and his wife, Princess Camilla. Chiara’s father is the head of the Royal House of Bourbon Two Sicilies, “the Family who reigned over the South of Italy for over 150 years,” according to her royal bio.

Chiara and Carolina, 20, mix public events with their parents —like meeting the president of Hungary, attending the Festa dei Gigli (Feast of Lilies) and awarding scholarships for their family’s foundation — with plenty of glamour. Princess Chiara kicked off the summer at the Cannes Film Festival and has since posted photos from Monaco, Spain, Saint-Tropez and more.

Some wondered if Chiara and Christian, 17, were dating when a shot surfaced of her holding the shoulder of the future Danish king at the Monaco Grand Prix. The teens were all smiles in a group photo snapped behind the scenes of the Formula 1 race.

Princess Maria Carolina, Prince Christian of Denmark and Princess Maria Chiara at the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2023. carolinadebourbon/Instagram

According to Tatler, their families have long been linked. Chiara’s dad is the godfather of Christian’s youngest sister, Princess Josephine. Christian is the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and second in line to the Danish throne. He's followed in the line of succession by his three younger siblings: Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 12.

Christian’s grandmother is Queen Margrethe, and the Danish Royal Court recently announced the grand plans in the works for his 18th birthday this fall.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark and Prince Vincent of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark in April 2022. Ole Jensen/Getty

“On Sunday 15 October 2023, His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18. Authority Day is celebrated with a changing of the guard at Amalienborg, where the Prince, together with his family and Her Majesty the Queen, appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace. In the evening, the Queen hosts a gala dinner where the guests reflect Prince Christian's own generation,” the Danish Royal House revealed on Aug. 8.

The glittering gala that evening at Christiansborg Castle will welcome reps from some of Denmark’s youth organizations plus young people “who have distinguished themselves in the world of sport, art and culture.”

Extending the guest list, the Royal Palace will work with local municipalities to coordinate invitations for around 200 young people from the Danish Commonwealth, allowing each of Denmark’s municipalities, Greenland and the Faroe Islands to invite two 18-year-old guests to the party — which sounds a whole lot like a real-life Bridgerton bash!

Prince Christian of Denmark in September 2022. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

The festivities will continue one month later and take a more formal turn. On Nov. 14, Prince Christian will attend a meeting of the Council of State (which is comprised of government ministers) and declare that he wishes to comply with the Danish constitution.



“Prince Christian will then be able to be appointed as head of state. Prince Christian will not get a seat in the Council of State until a change of throne has taken place,” the Danish Royal House said of the important step.

The update came with new portraits of the future monarch, who switched between serious and smiling in the studio shots. Much like the British royal family, the Danish Royal House increasingly shares news in a modern way — on social media.



