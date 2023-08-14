Meet the Glamorous Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies— Rumored to Be Dating a Future King

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies seems to be living a real-life fairytale!

The 18-year-old princess is the younger daughter of Prince Charles, Duke of Castro, and his wife, Princess Camilla. Chiara’s father is the head of the Royal House of Bourbon Two Sicilies, “the Family who reigned over the South of Italy for over 150 years,” according to her royal bio.

Dating speculation ignited this spring when Princess Chiara posed close next to Prince Christian of Denmark at the Monaco Grand Prix in May with a hand on his shoulder — inspiring a deep dive into the influencer princess who might be coupled up with the future Danish king.

Princess Maria Chiara, Duchess of Noto and Capri, was born in Rome in 2005. She and her elder sister, Princess Maria Carolina, were educated by private tutors, are fluent in six languages and live between Paris, Monte Carlo and Rome, their royal bios state. The sisters — who go by their middle names and hold HRH titles — are both active on Instagram, giving a glimpse into their glittering lives.



Chiara and Carolina, 20, mix public events with their parents — such as meeting the president of Hungary, attending the Festa dei Gigli (Feast of Lilies) and awarding scholarships for the Constantinian Order of Saint George, the family foundation — with plenty of fun. Princess Chiara kicked off the summer on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and has since posted glamorous photos from Monaco, Spain, Saint-Tropez and more.



While Princess Chiara has yet to post a photo with Prince Christian (her sister shared the shot of them with friends in a private box in Monaco), she could be a well-rounded partner for the young prince. Her royal bio states that she loves “fashion, modelling, photography, painting and singing, and attends a drama school to study acting and dramatic arts.”

The princess has previously interned for the Monaco Red Cross and Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, and she works with WWF International as an ambassador for France and Italy.

Tatler notes that the teens have been family friends for years, as Chiara’s dad is the godfather of Christian’s youngest sister, Princess Josephine. Christian is the eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and he followed in the line of succession by his three younger siblings: Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 12.

There could be an ideal event on the royal calendar for Prince Christian and Princess Chiara to make a public debut as a couple — his 18th birthday.

Princess Maria Carolina, Prince Christian of Denmark and Princess Maria Chiara at the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2023. carolinadebourbon/Instagram

Last week, the Danish Royal House shared the official plans along with three new portraits. Prince Christian is second in line to the Danish throne behind his father, Crown Prince Frederik, while his grandmother is Queen Margrethe, and the court will mark the milestone will two events held one month apart.

“On Sunday 15 October 2023, His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18. Authority Day is celebrated with a changing of the guard at Amalienborg, where the Prince, together with his family and Her Majesty the Queen, appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace. In the evening, the Queen hosts a gala dinner where the guests reflect Prince Christian's own generation,” the Danish Royal House said.

Princess Maria Chiara at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

The gala that evening at Christiansborg Castle will welcome reps from some of Denmark’s youth organizations plus young people “who have distinguished themselves in the world of sport, art and culture.”

Extending the guest list, the Royal Palace will work with local municipalities to coordinate invitations for around 200 young people from the Danish Commonwealth, allowing each of Denmark’s municipalities, Greenland and the Faroe Islands to invite two 18-year-old guests to the party.



The festivities continue one month later and take a more formal turn. On Nov. 14, Prince Christian will attend a meeting of the Council of State (which is comprised of government ministers) and declare that he wishes to comply with the Danish constitution.

“Prince Christian will then be able to be appointed as head of state. Prince Christian will not get a seat in the Council of State until a change of throne has taken place,” the Danish Royal House said of the important step.