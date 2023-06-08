Princess Madeleine of Sweden Posts 'Private Moments' from Her Royal Wedding on 10th Anniversary

The Swedish princess gave a new glimpse into the party at Drottningholm Palace

Updated on June 8, 2023 04:16 PM
The Wedding Of Princess Madeleine & Christopher O'Neill
Princess Madeleine wedding.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is looking back on the day she said, “I do.”

On Thursday, the 40-year-old daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia posted personal photos from her royal wedding on Instagram in honor of her 10th anniversary. The Swedish princess married Christopher O'Neill in a storybook ceremony at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on June 8, 2013.

“A look back to some private moments that I cherish from our wedding, ten years ago today. ❤️” she captioned the carousel.

RELATED: Princess Madeleine Is Returning to Sweden with Family After Living in Florida Since 2018

The montage began with two black-and-white bridal portraits of Princess Madeleine, who was a timeless royal bride in a white gown with off-the-shoulder lace, cap sleeve overlay by Valentino and a coordinating veil. Madeleine wore her hair pulled back in a chignon, which showed off her dazzling diamond earrings and Queen Silvia’s Modern Fringe Tiara with orange blossoms at the base, The Court Jeweller reported.

The carousel continued to show the princess bride from behind, holding hands with her mother and walking with her husband.

Madeleine met Christopher, a British-American financier, in 2010 in New York City, where she was working for Queen Silvia's World Childhood Foundation. The Swedish Royal Court announced their engagement in October 2012, and the couple tied the knot that summer.

The photos Princess Madeleine posted for her anniversary gave a glimpse into the private reception at Drottningholm Palace. They show Christopher making a speech, the couple sharing a kiss and, of course, hitting the dance floor.

Princess Madeleine and Christopher would go on to welcome three children: Princess Leonore, 9, Prince Nicolas, 7, and Princess Adrienne, 4.

The couple lived in New York during the early years of their marriage, and Princess Leonore was born there. The family of three moved to Stockholm in 2015 shortly before Prince Nicolas was born, then relocated to London later that year, Hello! reported. Princess Adrienne was born in Stockholm in 2018, and the family returned stateside with a move to Florida a few months after her arrival.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill depart from the wedding ceremony of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill hosted by King Carl Gustaf XIV and Queen Silvia at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden
Princess Madeleine wedding.

“The time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court said in a statement at the time. 

RELATED: Meet the Swedish Royals: A Guide to Sweden's Royal Family Tree

After five years in the Sunshine State, the palace announced in March that Princess Madeleine, Christopher and their children were moving back to Sweden “indefinitely” this August.  

Princess Madeleine, Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Christopher O'Neill attend Prince Julian's baptism outside Drottningholm Castle Chapel
Princess Madeleine, Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Christopher O'Neill.

“Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will begin elementary school in Stockholm in the autumn. Princess Adrienne will start preschool,” the statement said. “The family will take up permanent residence in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm.”

As the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Princess Madeleine was born third in the line of succession behind her sister Crown Princess Victoria and brother Prince Carl Philip. She was subsequently bumped back when her elder siblings married and had children. Madeleine is currently eighth in line to the throne with her kids following behind her.

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine’s children were no longer official members of the royal house and lost their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles. While Carl Philip’s young sons Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian and Madeleine’s kids retain their royal titles, the titles became personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Princess Madeleine commented on the change on Instagram at the time, writing, "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it's good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

