Princess Madeleine Delays Move Back to Sweden — Here's Why She's Staying in Florida a Bit Longer

Princess Madeleine of Sweden isn’t moving back to her home country just yet.

In March, it was revealed that the daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia was set to relocate from Florida to Sweden with her family in August, but now the move has been delayed.

According to Margareta Thorgren, the Royal Court of Sweden’s information manager, the move has been postponed until 2024. “The plan is for the family to move to Sweden. It will be postponed until 2024, according to the information I have,” per Swedish outlet Expressen.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Thorgren said the delay has nothing to do with a migration issue or house sale. “It is simply that the time for the family, with all that a move entails, has been a little too short,” she said.

Princess Madeleine, 41, her husband Christopher O’Neill, 49, and their three children — Princess Leonore, 9, Prince Nicolas, 8, and Princess Adrienne, 5 — have lived in Florida since 2018. The family moved there shortly after Princess Adrienne was born.



Thorgen also confirmed that the couple’s three children will start their respective elementary and preschool semesters this fall in the U.S.

Even though the family won’t be making the permanent move back to Sweden in August as planned, Thorgen said that they will be spending the summer there.

The family was also in Sweden earlier this month to celebrate the country’s National Day. In a photo shared on Instagram on June 6, Princess Madeleine and her daughters, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne, all wore traditional dress to celebrate the holiday. Christopher, 49, wore a black suit and tie with a white shirt and white pocket square, while Prince Nicolas donned gray blue blazer jacket with a white shirt and navy pants.

“Glad Nationaldag! Vi ❤️🇸🇪,” the picture was captioned, which translates to, “Happy National Day! We love Sweden.”

The family’s plan to move back to Sweden was announced in March by the Swedish palace.

“HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023," they said in a statement, adding that they'll relocate to Sweden "indefinitely." The palace also said the family will reside in an apartment at Stockholm's Royal Stables.

Princess Madeleine and her family were familiar with the U.S. before their move to Florida in 2018. On top of having a summer home in Florida, they previously lived in New York City. Princess Madeleine moved to the Big Apple in 2010, where she began working for her mother Queen Silvia's World Childhood Foundation as a projects manager.

She and Christopher also lived in New York during the early years of their marriage, even welcoming their first child, Princess Leonore, at a private hospital stateside.

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher as well as the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia were no longer official members of the royal house and lost their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles. They retained their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles became personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Princess Madeleine responded to the news on Instagram, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it's good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

Although Princess Madeleine is returning to Sweden, America still has a few royal residents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, relocated to her home state of California in 2020 after stepping back from their royal roles within the British royal family. They live in Montecito with their children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry's cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also previously lived in the United States for stints.

Japan's former Princess Mako gave up her royal status to marry her college boyfriend. They moved to New York City in 2021, and Mako reportedly got a job at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

