Everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About Princess Lilibet: 'She's Very Chilled'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter is turning 2!

Princess Lilibet will celebrate her second birthday on June 4. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex usually mark family birthdays privately, most recently holding a "low-key party at home" in California for Prince Archie's third birthday on May 6.

Last year, Meghan and Prince Harry marked Lili's first birthday with a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at Frogmore Cottage in the U.K. The family traveled to Harry's homeland for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking Princess Lilibet's first time in the U.K. after being born in California. The couple also released a new photo of their daughter in honor of her milestone birthday, revealing her red hair — which she inherited from her dad!

Over the past two years, Prince Harry and Meghan have shared sweet details about their daughter, from her "very chilled" nature to Lili "learning to use her voice."

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Sweetest Moments as a Mom to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Netflix

"She is more than we could have ever imagined."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day in 2021.

They welcomed Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

In a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation website shortly after her arrival, Meghan and Harry said, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

"She's very chilled."

While speaking with a guest at a private garden party for the WellChild Awards in June 2021, just weeks after Princess Lili's arrival, Prince Harry revealed that his daughter was "very chilled."

"We've been lucky so far," he said. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

"Lili made us a family."

Prince Harry and Meghan shared the first photo of Lilibet in a family portrait shared as their 2021 holiday card.

Their message said, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

Netflix

"Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother."

The Duke of Sussex told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in April 2022 that he was a "proud papa" as Lilibet was learning to walk.

"Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!" he said.

A few months later, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in a podcast for her show Archetypes that Lili was officially on the move.

"Lili has just started walking," Meghan told her guest, actress Pamela Adlon. "She's a year and a couple of months old."



"Lili is learning to use her voice."

While speaking with one of the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, Prince Harry gave a quick update on his two children.

"Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great,” he told Henry Waines, who received the Inspirational Child Award for ages 4 to 6.

"Lilibet cuddling the monarch's shins."

The Duke of Sussex recalled his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died in Sept. 2022, spending time with his children in his memoir, Spare.

"I couldn't stop picturing them with Granny,” Harry wrote. “The final visit. Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch's shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She'd expected them to be a bit more ... American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

"Like Flower from Bambi."

During her November 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meghan spoke about Princess Lili's first Halloween.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan said.

She shared that Archie had a dinosaur costume but only wore the outfit for "about five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres, who spent the holiday with Meghan and Prince Harry, chimed in. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on."

Meanwhile, Lili was dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi," Meghan described it.

Netflix

"She's a good sleeper."

Meghan described her daughter as a "good sleeper" during The Ellen DeGeneres Show outing, although teething was a bit tough.

"She's a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in. Any moms will understand that," the Duchess of Sussex said. "They might be the best sleeper in the world, and the moment that that's happening, you have so much sympathy for them. So yeah, I've been up most of the night."

"I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart."

On an episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex broke down the trope of "bimbo" with Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger. While speaking with Iliza, Meghan said she hopes her young daughter will strive for intelligence and authenticity.

"Curious to hear your thoughts on this idea of, when I hear the word 'bimbo,' I have a very negative connotation to it. I don't see that as an aspirational thing for women," Meghan told her guest. "I want our daughters to aspire to be…"

"Slightly higher," Iliza, who is also a girl mom, replied.

"Yeah. I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things," Meghan said.