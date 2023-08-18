See the Name on Princess Leonor of Spain's Army Uniform — and How It Relates to Prince William and Prince Harry

In her role as the future queen, Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain's daughter just began her 3-year military training

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 03:35PM EDT
See the Name Princess Leonor Sports on Her Army Uniform
Princess Leonor. Photo:

Casa de S.M. el Rey

Princess Leonor may be the future queen of Spain, but she's not using her royal titles during her military training.

The Spanish palace released new photos of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's daughter on her first day at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. After being dropped off by her family on Thursday, 17-year-old Princess Leonor joined her classmates in sporting a camouflage uniform featuring Spain's flag on the sleeve along with a matching hat.

Her uniform also featured a name tag that read "Borbón Ortiz."

Spain's royal family is of the House of Bourbon, providing the first surname used by Princess Leonor. Ortiz comes from Queen Letizia's side of the family, as she was born Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano. In Spain and Spanish American countries (except Argentina) people traditionally have two surnames: the first from the father and the second from the mother.

Prince William and Prince Harry also got creative when it came to their last name while serving in the armed forces.

Instead of their royal titles, they went by "William Wales" and "Harry Wales," using their father King Charles' title at the time — the Prince of Wales — as their surname.

After King Charles acceded to the throne, he named Prince William as his heir and the new Prince of Wales. William's three children — Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis — now use Wales as their last name at school rather than their royal titles. (Before William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, their highest title was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — so their children were then known as George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge at school.)

TRH Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England. Both the Princes are currently on their military helicopter training courses at RAF Shawbury. The base is home of the Defence Helicopter Flying School. Prince William's course will remain at Shawbury until 2010 while Prince Harry will remain at the base until Autumn 2009.
Prince William and Prince Harry in 2009. Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Leonor began three years of military training to prepare for her future as the country's head of state. The Royal Household of Spain announced the news in March, revealing that the princess would start her studies at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza and train as a Lady Cadet for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The following year, Princess Leonor will get experience in the Navy, working as a Midshipman at the Marín Naval Military School and on board the Juan Sebastián de Elcano Training Ship. After that, she will complete her courses with the Air and Space Army, attending the San Javier General Air Academy as Ensign Student from 2025 to 2026.

The intense program is par for the course for the heir to the Bourbon throne, as King Felipe also studied at multiple military academies and earned Helicopter Pilot Wings from the Army and the Navy.

The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, arrives accompanied by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and her sister Infanta Sofia, at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza
Princess Leonor and King Charles of Spain as she begins military training in August 2023.

Toni Galan/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Leonor will be Spain’s first queen regnant since Queen Isabella II (who reigned from 1833 to 1868) when she accedes to the throne, and with it, the responsibility of serving as supreme commander of the Spanish armed forces.

Speaking about the significance of Princess Leonor’s military training when the plans were announced, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said, “It’s an essential step in the life of Her Royal Highness … toward the leadership of our country,” CNN reported.

Related Articles
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out: 'I Am a Happy Man'
Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Speaks Out in New Interview: 'I Am a Happy Man'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize
Watch Kate Middleton Cleverly Let Husband Prince William Take the Lead During a Royal Outing
Queen Letizia of Spain attends the 13th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest 2023 closing ceremony at the La Misericordia cultural center on July 30, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England
Queen Letizia of Spain to Attend World Cup Final in Australia — But Prince William Isn't Planning to Go
The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, arrives accompanied by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and her sister Infanta Sofia, at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza
Spain's Future Queen Princess Leonor Starts 3-Year Military Training With Sweet Send-off From Family
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a âFairy Picnicâ with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Princess Beatrice Celebrated Her Birthday with a 'Fairy Picnic' with Daughter Sienna and Mom Fergie
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Kate Middleton Went Shoeless in a Polite Yet Surprising Move During Visit with Roman Kemp
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England
Here's What Kate Middleton Reportedly Drank During Her Weekend Outing to a Local Music Festival
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) return to Buckingham Palace in The Australian State Coach following King Charles III's and Queen Camilla's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England
See Princess Charlotte's Proud Sister Moment When She Spotted Prince George Taking Part in the Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Named in Racist Messages Allegedly Sent by Ex-Police Officers
Wendy Holden on Diana
Why Princess Diana Was the 'Particular Kind of Girl' the Royal Family Wanted Prince Charles to Marry
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Maindee Primary School on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness.
Prince William Interrupts Summer Break with Family with a Personal Note of Congratulations
Is Princess Anne the Royal Who Has Moved Around the Line of Succession the Most?
Is Princess Anne the Royal Who Has Moved Around the Line of Succession the Most? Inside the History
King Charles Wishes Princess Anne a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photo and Coronation Candid Â 
King Charles Wishes Princess Anne a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photo and New Coronation Candid
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Secretly Attended Music Festival Near Her Country Home in Norfolk: Report
Meet the Glamorous Princess Chiara â Who Is Rumored to Be Dating a Future King
Meet the Glamorous Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies— Rumored to Be Dating a Future King
Catherine, Princess of Wales walks down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England
Did Kate Middleton's Visit to Air Show with Prince William and Kids Hint at Her New Royal Role?