Princess Leonor may be the future queen of Spain, but she's not using her royal titles during her military training.

The Spanish palace released new photos of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's daughter on her first day at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. After being dropped off by her family on Thursday, 17-year-old Princess Leonor joined her classmates in sporting a camouflage uniform featuring Spain's flag on the sleeve along with a matching hat.

Her uniform also featured a name tag that read "Borbón Ortiz."

Spain's royal family is of the House of Bourbon, providing the first surname used by Princess Leonor. Ortiz comes from Queen Letizia's side of the family, as she was born Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano. In Spain and Spanish American countries (except Argentina) people traditionally have two surnames: the first from the father and the second from the mother.

Prince William and Prince Harry also got creative when it came to their last name while serving in the armed forces.

Instead of their royal titles, they went by "William Wales" and "Harry Wales," using their father King Charles' title at the time — the Prince of Wales — as their surname.

After King Charles acceded to the throne, he named Prince William as his heir and the new Prince of Wales. William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — now use Wales as their last name at school rather than their royal titles. (Before William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, their highest title was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — so their children were then known as George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge at school.)



Prince William and Prince Harry in 2009. Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Leonor began three years of military training to prepare for her future as the country's head of state. The Royal Household of Spain announced the news in March, revealing that the princess would start her studies at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza and train as a Lady Cadet for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The following year, Princess Leonor will get experience in the Navy, working as a Midshipman at the Marín Naval Military School and on board the Juan Sebastián de Elcano Training Ship. After that, she will complete her courses with the Air and Space Army, attending the San Javier General Air Academy as Ensign Student from 2025 to 2026.

The intense program is par for the course for the heir to the Bourbon throne, as King Felipe also studied at multiple military academies and earned Helicopter Pilot Wings from the Army and the Navy.

Princess Leonor and King Charles of Spain as she begins military training in August 2023. Toni Galan/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Leonor will be Spain’s first queen regnant since Queen Isabella II (who reigned from 1833 to 1868) when she accedes to the throne, and with it, the responsibility of serving as supreme commander of the Spanish armed forces.

Speaking about the significance of Princess Leonor’s military training when the plans were announced, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said, “It’s an essential step in the life of Her Royal Highness … toward the leadership of our country,” CNN reported.

