Bride Squad! Crown Prince Hussein's Sisters Fix Princess Rajwa's Dress Train During Royal Wedding

Updated on June 1, 2023 02:22 PM
The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked picture-perfect during her walk down the aisle — thanks in part to her new sisters-in-law.

Crown Prince Hussein's three younger siblings played a big part during his and Princess Rajwa's wedding day on Thursday, accompanying the bride for her arrival at the wedding ceremony and as she made her way to see her groom. While Prince Hashem, 18, escorted Rajwa, Princess Iman and recent University of Southern California graduate Princess Salma followed behind the bride, fixing her dress train and veil as she made her way through the stunning gardens at Zahran Palace to the ceremony's venue.

Princess Iman, 26, and Princess Salma, 22, bent down to adjust the train at several points, making sure there were no mishaps or folds in the design.

Princess Iman especially knows the work that goes into keeping a bridal dress in place — in March, she married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a stunning ceremony. For the nuptials, Princess Iman sported a bespoke bridal gown by Dior paired with a sparkling tiara.

Dior was also Queen Rania's choice for both weddings of her children.

RELATED: The Bride Wore Flats! All About Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Royal Wedding Style and Sparkling Tiara

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif

RHC JO/Youtube

Princess Rajwa, 29, wore a white long-sleeved gown with an asymmetric neckline and draped bodice by Elie Saab, according to Vogue Arabia.

For the long walk to her ceremony venue, the bride chose practical footwear: flats!

She completed her regal look with a stunning tiara and carried a small bouquet.

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif

RHC JO/Youtube

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, greeted his bride with a big smile upon her arrival.

While the Islamic marriage ceremony, known as a "katb ktab," had only 140 guests — including royals from around the world such as Kate Middleton and Prince William — the newlyweds later made their way to a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace filled with 1,700 attendees joining in the celebrations.

And they traveled in style! Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa rode in a 1984 Range Rover that was customized for the visit of the late Queen Elizabeth to the country in the same year.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif wave as they leave the Zahran Palace in Amman

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

The parade to the reception, known as the Red Motorcade, also incorporated eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles. The Red Motorcade has its roots in the era of King Abdullah, the country’s founder, who would arrive at significant national events atop one of a procession of white horses accompanied by riders dressed in dark blue trousers and red blazers.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa announced their engagement in August 2022.

This screen grab taken from a footage released by the Jordanian Royal Palace shows Crown Prince Hussein (C-R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif reciting a prayer in the presence of Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) and her father Khalid al-Saif (2nd-L) during their wedding ceremony at the Zahran Palace in Amman

Jordanian Royal Palace/AFP via Getty Images

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," Hussein wrote on Instagram with an image of the couple posing with a view of Rajwa's dazzling diamond ring at the time.

