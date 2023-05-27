Princess Grace's Granddaughter Sings Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary' in Sweet Tribute: Watch

Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter’s musical tribute would have made Tina Turner proud.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, granddaughter of Princess Grace, shared a video on Instagram Friday performing Turner’s 1970 classic “Proud Mary” after the legendary singer’s death was announced Wednesday.

She wrote, “A fun, super spontaneous impromptu performance in honor of the legend herself thanks to @eddie_jordan_f1 and @lucamusicuk for having me join on a few songs to kick off F1 Monaco Weekend, 💃🏼🏎️ ⭐️Grand Prix Night 1!!!!”

The 31-year-old cabaret singer and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress belted a folksy rendition of the song on the aft deck of a super-yacht berthed in Monaco's port; alongside her several musicians on guitar, violin and cajon to commemorate the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

She reposted the video on her Instagram Story with multiple Turner-themed stickers that said “Tina Turner Rocks” and “You’re Simply the Best,” a lyric from her 1989 hit “The Best.”

Grimaldi wasn’t the only royal to honor the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, as King Charles allowed the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform “The Best” during the changing of the guard in front of Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement earlier this week.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," the post concluded.

