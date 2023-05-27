Princess Grace's Granddaughter Sings Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary' in Sweet Tribute: Watch

"A fun, super spontaneous impromptu performance in honor of the legend herself," Jazmin Grace Grimaldi said of Turner, who died on Wednesday

By
Published on May 27, 2023 07:07 PM
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and grace kelly
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for WIBA ACADEMY LLC ; Bettmann Archive

Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter’s musical tribute would have made Tina Turner proud.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, granddaughter of Princess Grace, shared a video on Instagram Friday performing Turner’s 1970 classic “Proud Mary” after the legendary singer’s death was announced Wednesday.

She wrote, “A fun, super spontaneous impromptu performance in honor of the legend herself thanks to @eddie_jordan_f1 and @lucamusicuk for having me join on a few songs to kick off F1 Monaco Weekend, 💃🏼🏎️ ⭐️Grand Prix Night 1!!!!”

The 31-year-old cabaret singer and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress belted a folksy rendition of the song on the aft deck of a super-yacht berthed in Monaco's port; alongside her several musicians on guitar, violin and cajon to commemorate the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

She reposted the video on her Instagram Story with multiple Turner-themed stickers that said “Tina Turner Rocks” and “You’re Simply the Best,” a lyric from her 1989 hit “The Best.”

Grimaldi wasn’t the only royal to honor the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, as King Charles allowed the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform “The Best” during the changing of the guard in front of Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Tina Turner

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement earlier this week.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," the post concluded.

Related Articles
ROYALS: King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham PalaceÂ 
King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham Palace: Watch
Martyn Ware of Heaven 17 performs during Let's Rock Exeter 2022 at Powderham Castle on July 02, 2022 in Exeter, England, Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France
Martyn Ware Remembers 'Funny and Charming' Pal Tina Turner: 'Always Had a Twinkle in Her Eye' (Exclusive)
Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore! See the Princess of Wales' Spin on the Viral Fashion Trend
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Revealed She Had Unresolved Kidney Issues, Was on 'Multiple Prescriptions' 2 Months Before Death
Tina Turner
Inside Tina Turner's Fortune — from Her Music Catalog to Real Estate Portfolio
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Foundling Museum visits the museum to meet those with experience of the care system on May 25, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Calmly Carries on Despite Protestor at Latest Engagement in London
Tina Turner and Stephen Sills
Tina Turner's Longtime Designer and Friend Remembers 'Magical' Star and Designing Her French Villa (Exclusive)
Tina Turner
Tina Turner's Stylist Reveals She Dyed and Sewed Her Own Wigs: 'The Rock and Roll Betsy Ross' (Exclusive)
Tina Turner
Inside Tina Turner's Peaceful Days in Switzerland: She Had a 'Completely Normal Life'
Jenifer Lewis remembers Tina Turner
Jenifer Lewis Tears Up Remembering 'Icon' Tina Turner and Recalls 'Connection' with Her Family (Exclusive)
tina turner Steinfels estate
Inside the $76 Million Switzerland Home Where Tina Turner Spent Her Peaceful Final Years with Erwin Bach
Oprah Winfrey, Tina Turner
Oprah Winfrey Wore Her Tina Turner-Inspired Wig at 'All Times' (Even to Bed) to Feel Close to Her
Tina Turner, the color purple
Tina Turner Turned Down a Role in 'The Color Purple' Due to Past with Ike Turner: I 'Lived' It 'Already'
Tina Turner Revealed Harrowing Night She Escaped Ike Turner's Abuse
Tina Turner Revealed Harrowing Night She Escaped Ike Turner's Abuse: 'I Was Living a Life of Death' (Exclusive)
Tina Turner and Pete Townshend
The Who's Pete Townshend Pays Tribute to Tina Turner: 'She Was an Immense Presence' (Exclusive)
Lizzo Says There Wouldnt Be No Rock n Roll Without Tina Turner in Emotional Tour Tribute
Lizzo Covers 'Proud Mary' on Tour Tribute to Tina Turner: 'There Wouldn't Be No Rock ‘n’ Roll Without' Her