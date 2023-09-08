Princess Eugenie Says Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Always in My Heart' on First Anniversary of Death

The royal posted a sweet tribute to her late grandmother on Friday

By
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher is a writer-editor for PEOPLE. She has written for publications including OK! Magazine, The Mail on Sunday and Red Magazine. 
Published on September 8, 2023 07:13AM EDT
Princess Eugenie instagram death anniversay tribute to queen elizabeth 09 08 23
Princess Eugenie pays tribute to her 'beloved Grannie'. Photo:

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie is remembering Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death.

On Friday, the royal shared a relaxed family snap of herself and the late Queen, alongside a highly personal tribute.

"Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much," wrote Eugenie, 33. "Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart. ❤️❤️"

The image showed Eugenie wearing jeans and sneakers while the Queen sat nearby in a green and red plaid skirt with a yellow cardigan.

Princess Beatrice Eugenie queen elizabeth corgi death tribute instagram
Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice alongside the Queen.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Just two days before her funeral on September 19, 2022, Eugenie and her sister Beatrice, 35, shared a moving tribute to their grandmother in which they referred to her as “Our beloved Grannie.” 

"We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie," they added on Instagram.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared a tribute to the Queen on their Instagram page on Friday. "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth," they wrote. "We all miss you. W & C."

Kate and William's tribute was accompanied by four images of the Queen, including one of her dressed in royal blue and another of her alongside a group of her favorite corgis.

The third snap showed a casually dressed Queen surrounded by her Grandchildren. The image was taken by the Princess of Wales at Balmoral during the summer of 2022 and first released on April 21, which would have been the Queen’s 97th birthday. 

The final image in the carousel showed the Trooping the Colour Parade in 2022, with the Queen pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the then Prince Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince Harry also used the opportunity of attending the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday to speak about his grandmother. 

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," he told the audience on the evening. "She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Princess Eugenie Queen Elizabeth Royal Maundy 04 18 19
Princess Eugenie and the late Queen.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
