Why Princess Eugenie's Baby Ernest Hasn't Been Added to Royal Family's Line of Succession Yet

Princess Eugenie's new baby — Ernest George Ronnie — was born in line to the British throne, but his name isn't on the official list just yet.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles' niece welcomed her second son with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on May 30. However, the newborn has yet not been added to the line of succession on the royal family’s website.

The delay is typical and follows recent precedent. It took courtiers nearly five weeks to add Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, to the pecking order when she was born in September 2021, and nearly two months to list Princess Eugenie’s firstborn son, August, after his birth in February 2021.

The Royal Family

According to Gert’s Royals, it can even take years for royal names to be slotted into place. The blog states that Zara Tindall's daughters Mia and Lena were not added until they were 7 and 2, respectively.

Ernest Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie/instagram

In March, Buckingham Palace quickly updated the line of succession on the Royal.UK website to reflect Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana's titles the day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first used the styling to exclusively confirm news of Lili's christening to PEOPLE.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children were previously listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor,” as they did not receive prince and princess titles at birth as the great-grandchildren of the monarch, Queen Elizabeth. Their first cousins — Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were born with their titles, however, as the children of the eldest son of the then-Prince of Wales, King Charles.

Ernest’s birth put him at 13th in line to the throne just behind his big brother.

Though the Royal.UK site has yet to be updated, Ernest’s birth bumps Princess Eugenie's uncle Prince Edward down a place, and Edward’s teenage children — James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor — subsequently move down a slot.

Ernest, who is the third grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is also the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September.



August Brooksbank, Ernest Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie/instagram

Buckingham Palace shared the happy news in a statement on Monday. “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz,” the statement said.

Princess Eugenie also posted the first photos of her baby to Instagram and shared more about his name.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the princess wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The first photo showed the sleeping newborn snuggled up in a blue knit hat, followed by a second shot of August gently touching his baby brother’s head.

Ernest’s middle names honor Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather King George V, Jack’s father George and Eugenie’s maternal grandfather Ronald.

Princess Eugenie and Jack, 37, got married in October 2018 after seven years of dating. Their first son August was born in February 2021, and the family of three became four with Ernest.



