Why Princess Eugenie's Baby Ernest Hasn't Been Added to Royal Family's Line of Succession Yet

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank has bumped King Charles' brother Prince Edward down a place in the line of succession

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 6, 2023 12:05 PM
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie, August Brooksbank, Ernest Brooksbank. Photo:

Princess Eugenie/instagram

Princess Eugenie's new baby — Ernest George Ronnie — was born in line to the British throne, but his name isn't on the official list just yet. 

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles' niece welcomed her second son with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on May 30. However, the newborn has yet not been added to the line of succession on the royal family’s website.

The delay is typical and follows recent precedent. It took courtiers nearly five weeks to add Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, to the pecking order when she was born in September 2021, and nearly two months to list Princess Eugenie’s firstborn son, August, after his birth in February 2021.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Birth of Daughter Princess Eugenie's Son Ernest: 'Amazing'

Why Princess Eugenieâs Newborn Son Hasnât Been Added to the Royal Familyâs Line of Succession on Website

The Royal Family

According to Gert’s Royals, it can even take years for royal names to be slotted into place. The blog states that Zara Tindall's daughters Mia and Lena were not added until they were 7 and 2, respectively.

Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
Ernest Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie/instagram

In March, Buckingham Palace quickly updated the line of succession on the Royal.UK website to reflect Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana's titles the day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first used the styling to exclusively confirm news of Lili's christening to PEOPLE.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children were previously listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor,” as they did not receive prince and princess titles at birth as the great-grandchildren of the monarch, Queen Elizabeth. Their first cousins — Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were born with their titles, however, as the children of the eldest son of the then-Prince of Wales, King Charles.

Ernest’s birth put him at 13th in line to the throne just behind his big brother.

Though the Royal.UK site has yet to be updated, Ernest’s birth bumps Princess Eugenie's uncle Prince Edward down a place, and Edward’s teenage children — James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor — subsequently move down a slot.

Ernest, who is the third grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is also the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September.

Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
August Brooksbank, Ernest Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie/instagram

RELATED: Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy

Buckingham Palace shared the happy news in a statement on Monday. “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz,” the statement said.

Princess Eugenie also posted the first photos of her baby to Instagram and shared more about his name.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the princess wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The first photo showed the sleeping newborn snuggled up in a blue knit hat, followed by a second shot of August gently touching his baby brother’s head.

Ernest’s middle names honor Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather King George V, Jack’s father George and Eugenie’s maternal grandfather Ronald. 

Princess Eugenie and Jack, 37, got married in October 2018 after seven years of dating. Their first son August was born in February 2021, and the family of three became four with Ernest.

Related Articles
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Son with Husband Jack Brooksbank — and Shares His Name!
Sarah Ferguson arrives at the UK premiere of "Marlowe"; Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Birth of Daughter Princess Eugenie's Son Ernest: 'Amazing'
Princess Eugenie Dresses Newborn Ernest in Same Hat Big Brother August Wore for His Debut!
Princess Eugenie Dresses Baby Son Ernest in Same Hat Big Brother August Wore for His Debut!
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands in London Before Welcoming Second Baby
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Princess Lilibet of Sussex: All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (C) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, north of London on May 7, 2023. - Tens of thousands of street parties were planned as Britain celebrated the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.
Princess Eugenie Posts on Instagram After Uncle King Charles' Coronation: 'What a Magical Celebration'
Princess Eugenie family
All About Princess Eugenie's 2 Kids, August and Ernest
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles' Coronation
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on his grandfather Prince Charles, Prince of Wales's lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England.
Meet King Charles' Grandchildren! All About George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Shares Personal Photos on Instagram to Celebrate Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday
Princess Eugenie attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Where Will Princess Eugenie's Second Child Be in the Line of Succession to the British Throne?
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Roles Within the Royal Family Since Their Exit Explained
Prince ANdrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation