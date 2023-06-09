Princess Eugenie's New Baby Ernest Added to the Royal Family's Line of Succession

An official change to the British line of succession has been made!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's second baby, Ernest George Ronnie, has officially been added to the line of succession on the royal family's website.

While Ernest was born on May 30th, his name was only recently added to the official list, making him 13th in line to the throne, just behind his big brother, August Brooksbank.

He is also the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September and the third grandchild for the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson.

With his addition to the official order of succession, Princess Eugenie's uncle Prince Edward moves down a place, and Edward's teenage children — James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise — subsequently move down a slot.

Buckingham Palace first announced Ernest's arrival in a statement. "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank," the statement read. "Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz."

Sharing photos alongside his big brother, Princess Eugenie also confirmed his arrival in an Instagram post, expressing that he was named after "his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald."

“Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she concluded the post with blue and red heart emojis.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Ernest’s grandmother, spoke about Ernest’s arrival on an episode of her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah.

"He is a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Now, of course, everyone says that, but, of course, he is,” Fergie, 63, said when her co-host shared her well-wishes.

She also revealed the sweet nickname her grandchildren call her.

“GG, I’m GG,” she said. “Doting Granny, doting GG.”