Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank



Introducing the newest member of the royal family — Princess Eugenie's baby!

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles' niece welcomed a baby boy with her husband Jack Brooksbank last week. The new addition is the second child for the couple, who are also parents to son August Philip Hawke, 2.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz,” the statement said.

Princess Eugenie posted the first photos of her baby to Instagram on Monday and shared more about his name.

Ernest Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie/instagram

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the princess wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

The first photo showed the sleeping newborn snuggled up in a blue knit hat, followed by a second shot of August gently touching his baby brother’s head.

Ernest Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie/instagram

The newborn arrives as 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, immediately following big brother August. Ernest is also the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September and the third grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage but remain close today, are already grandparents to August and Princess Beatrice's 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, whom she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edo is also dad to son Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her latest historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess of York said she cherished everything about being a grandmother.

"One, I'm really proud of my girls. Two, I have very good grandchildren," said the Duchess, who is popularly known as Fergie. "They just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan.' Whenever they see me, they laugh. They think I'm very funny. August is teaching me about trains. My girls had Barbie dolls," she affectionately added.



Buckingham Palace first announced Princess Eugenie's pregnancy with a statement in January.

Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie/Instagram

RELATED: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Relationship Timeline

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

The royal mom, 33, also shared the happy news in a modern way — on her Instagram page! — posting a photo where August kissed her belly and wrapped his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Eugenie captioned the snap, giving photo credit to Jack, 37.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

The couple first met during a ski trip to Switzerland in 2010 and got engaged seven years later. During their engagement interview, Eugenie said their spark was "love at first sight" — and Jack agreed.

Princess Eugenie and Jack got married in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, tying the knot in a classic royal wedding with autumnal touches. The couple became first-time parents when their son August was born in February 2021.