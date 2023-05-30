Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands in London Before Welcoming Second Baby

Princess Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, recently said the new addition is due "any minute now"

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 04:29 PM
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Photo:

BACKGRID

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are waiting for their second baby's arrival!

Princess Eugenie, 33, and Jack, 37, were spotted out in west London last Friday, their first appearance since King Charles’ coronation weekend, the Daily Mail reported. The couple held hands during the stroll, where Eugenie wore a blue floral dress over her baby bump and Jack carried a shopping bag. The casual outing came after Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, revealed that her daughter is due to give birth “by the end of May.”

The Duchess of York, 63, made the revelation in a recent interview with ¡HOLA! TV, adding that the family didn’t know the baby’s sex yet.

"We don't know what it is yet," said the Duchess, who is popularly known as Fergie, Hello! reported on May 18. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now."

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

BACKGRID


RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Reveals Daughter Princess Eugenie's Due Date: 'Any Minute Now' 

Princess Eugenie and Jack, who are already parents to son August Philip Hawke, 2, have otherwise stayed mum on when their second baby might arrive. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles' niece was pregnant, saying the newest member of the royal family was set to arrive "this summer.”

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother." 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage


RELATED: Princess Eugenie Posts on Instagram After Uncle King Charles' Coronation: 'What a Magical Celebration'

Like many modern moms, Princess Eugenie also shared the happy news with a sweet post on her Instagram page.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned a snap of August kissing her belly and wrapping his arms around her legs.

Princess Eugenie baby news
Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

The baby is due to arrive as 13th in the line of succession to the British throne behind big brother August. The newborn will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September and the third grandchild for Fergie and Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage but remain close today, are already grandparents to August and Princess Beatrice’s 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, whom she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edo is also dad to 7-year-old son Christopher Wolf, whom he shares with ex Dara Huang.


