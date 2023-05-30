Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands in London Before Welcoming Second Baby

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are waiting for their second baby's arrival!

Princess Eugenie, 33, and Jack, 37, were spotted out in west London last Friday, their first appearance since King Charles’ coronation weekend, the Daily Mail reported. The couple held hands during the stroll, where Eugenie wore a blue floral dress over her baby bump and Jack carried a shopping bag. The casual outing came after Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, revealed that her daughter is due to give birth “by the end of May.”

The Duchess of York, 63, made the revelation in a recent interview with ¡HOLA! TV, adding that the family didn’t know the baby’s sex yet.

"We don't know what it is yet," said the Duchess, who is popularly known as Fergie, Hello! reported on May 18. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now."

Princess Eugenie and Jack, who are already parents to son August Philip Hawke, 2, have otherwise stayed mum on when their second baby might arrive. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles' niece was pregnant, saying the newest member of the royal family was set to arrive "this summer.”

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Like many modern moms, Princess Eugenie also shared the happy news with a sweet post on her Instagram page.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned a snap of August kissing her belly and wrapping his arms around her legs.

The baby is due to arrive as 13th in the line of succession to the British throne behind big brother August. The newborn will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September and the third grandchild for Fergie and Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage but remain close today, are already grandparents to August and Princess Beatrice’s 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, whom she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edo is also dad to 7-year-old son Christopher Wolf, whom he shares with ex Dara Huang.





