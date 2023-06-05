Princess Eugenie Dresses Baby Son Ernest in Same Hat Big Brother August Wore for His Debut!

Princess Eugenie introduced her newborn son Ernest to the world in something special!

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles' niece welcomed a baby boy named Ernest George Ronnie with her husband Jack Brooksbank on May 30. Eugenie posted the first photos of her son to Instagram on the same day, where Ernest adorably wore the same hat his big brother August Philip Hawke, 2, did for his social media debut two years ago.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the princess wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Ernest Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie/instagram

In the first image, Ernest snuggled up in a blue and white knit that might look familiar — and marks his very first royal rewear! The cozy cap appears to be the same one that Princess Eugenie dressed August in when she and Jack introduced their firstborn and revealed his name shortly after his birth in February 2021.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Eugenie captioned the Instagram carousel, which featured three photos of the couple holding their son.

Jack Brooksbank, August Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie. Princess Eugenie/Instagram

While Ernest wasn’t swaddled in the coordinating blue blanket his big brother was, August starred with his new sibling in the second shot Eugenie posted. In another image shared on Instagram Monday, the toddler gently touched his baby brother’s head while he slept.

It’s no surprise that Princess Eugenie, 33, chose a sustainable style for the big photo moment. A passionate advocate for the environment, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter recently revealed she aims to keep her home plastic-free and that one of her parenting priorities is teaching August about climate change.



August Brooksbank, Ernest Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie/instagram

"My son's going to be an activist from 2 years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them," Eugenie told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January, the Daily Mail reported.

"Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life,” she added.

The comments came the day before Buckingham Palace announced that Eugenie was pregnant with her second child.

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

The royal also shared the happy news on her Instagram page, posting a photo where August kissed her belly and wrapped his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the sweet snap.

Baby Ernest arrives as 13th in the line of succession to the British throne. The infant is also the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September and the third grandchild for the Duke and Duchess of York.

Princess Eugenie, August Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Prince Andrew and Sarah, both 63, divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage and are already grandparents to August and Princess Beatrice's 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, whom she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edo is also dad to son Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her latest historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, Ferguson said she cherished everything about being a grandmother.

"One, I'm really proud of my girls. Two, I have very good grandchildren," said the Duchess, who is popularly known as Fergie.

"They just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan.' Whenever they see me, they laugh. They think I'm very funny," she affectionately added.