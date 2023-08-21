Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Show Sweet Sibling Bond in Back-to-School Photo

Crown Princess Victoria also shared some rare photos of her children over the summer — taken by her!

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 03:28PM EDT
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Star in Adorable Back-to-School Photo
Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden's back-to-school photo in August 2023. Photo:

kungahuset/Instagram

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden are heading back to school!

On Monday, the Swedish royal family's Instagram page shared a new photo of the royal siblings on their first day of the new school year. Princess Estelle, 11, puts her arm around the shoulder of little brother Prince Oscar, 7, as they both give soft smiles to the camera.

"These days, many students return to school after the summer vacation," courtiers captioned the post. "Today, Princess Estelle starts year 5. Prince Oscar is starting in 1st grade."

The Instagram post also included a few photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar over the summer, giving a rare look at their lives outside royal engagements. The snaps include the siblings posing together on a rock, Estelle rocking a flower crown (great practice for a future queen!) and Oscar relaxing in the grass with the family's dog, Rio (who has previously made cameo appearances in the royal kids' birthday portraits!).

For the summer shots, their mom Crown Princess Victoria took the photos.

Like fellow royal shutterbug Kate Middleton, Princess Victoria often gets behind the camera lens to capture her children’s special moments.

The Instagram post was actually the second look at Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar in recent days. On Sunday, the royal family shared a photo of the brother and sister wearing yellow soccer jerseys to celebrate Sweden's women's team earning the bronze medal in the World Cup.

"The Crown Princess family sends its warmest congratulations to @swewnt after yesterday's bronze," the photo was captioned.

Sweden's royal family is marking a special occasion in 2023: King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50 years on the throne.

The King, who is already Sweden's longest-reigning monarch, acceded the throne on Sept. 15, 1973, when he was just 27 — and the anniversary will be marked with two days of celebrations in Stockholm. According to the palace, a service will be held at the Royal Palace Church on Sept. 15 in addition to King Carl XVI Gustaf receiving a singer's tribute and overseeing a changing of the guard. The same night, an anniversary dinner will be held.

On Sept. 16, the King will be joined by Queen Silvia in a procession through Stockholm.

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace
Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Although Crown Princess Victoria has a younger brother, Prince Carl Philip, her place as heir formally went into effect in 1980 with the parliamentary change to the Act of Succession that introduced absolute primogeniture. When she accedes to the throne, Victoria will be Sweden's fourth queen regnant and the first since 1720.

Princess Victoria's daughter, Princess Estelle, is currently second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne.

