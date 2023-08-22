Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Meet National Soccer Team at Palace After World Cup Bronze

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden are kicking off the school year strong!

Following their first day of school on Monday, the royal siblings joined their mom Crown Princess Victoria and uncle Prince Carl Philip for a special reception at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The celebration was held in honor of the Swedish women’s national soccer team, which won bronze at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final (behind champion Spain and runner-up England) in Australia on Sunday.

Estelle, 11, and Oscar, 7, stylishly flag dressed for the festivities, wearing Sweden’s national colors. The little prince sported a yellow team jersey emblazoned with his name and blue shorts, while Estelle popped in a yellow dress that complemented her mom’s navy frock.

“After the long journey from the world championship in Australia and New Zealand, the national football team was invited to the castle and Prince Bertil's floor where they were welcomed home to Sweden,” the Royal House said in a statement. “The Crown Princess gave a speech during the reception in which she presented her and the Royal Family's congratulations to the national team.”

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Oscar at a reception celebrating the women's national soccer team's bronze World Cup win. Jonas EkstrÃ¶mer/TT/Shutterstock

The royal brother and sister looked excited at the event, which included a party crasher — their dog, Rio! The pup has previously made cameo appearances in Estelle and Oscar’s birthday portraits and also starred in a summer snapshot that the palace posted to Instagram earlier on Monday.

Following her mom Crown Princess Victoria's lead (both are future queens!), Princess Estelle smiled over her shoulder while meeting players. King Carl XVI Gustaf’s eldest daughter, 46, is heir to the Swedish throne, and Princess Estelle follows her as second in the line of succession. When she accedes one day, Victoria will be Sweden's fourth queen regnant and the first since 1720.

Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden attend a reception celebrating the women's national soccer team's bronze World Cup win. Sipa via AP

The Royal House also released the well-wishes King Charles XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia sent to the soccer team following their success on the field. The Swedish team beat Australia 2-0 in the bronze medal match on Saturday.

“We send our warmest congratulations to the well-deserved championship bronze after today's impressive win in Brisbane,” the congratulatory telegram said.

While Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, raise their kids mostly outside of the royal spotlight, the palace has shared a slew of new photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar in recent days. On Sunday, courtiers shared an adorable shot of the siblings in official jerseys to celebrate the bronze medal win.

"The Crown Princess family sends its warmest congratulations to @swewnt after yesterday's bronze," the outdoor snap was captioned, showing Estelle with a hand on her brother’s shoulder and Oscar holding a soccer ball.

Fans also got a peek at the siblings embracing an exciting milestone on Monday — the start of a new school year! The Royal House posted another shot of Princess Estelle with her arm around Prince Oscar, as they both gave soft smiles to the camera.

"These days, many students return to school after the summer vacation," courtiers captioned the post. "Today, Princess Estelle starts year 5. Prince Oscar is starting in 1st grade."

The carousel also included a few shots of the royal kids over the summer, giving a rare look at their lives outside royal engagements. The photos showed the siblings posing together on a rock, Estelle rocking a flower crown (ideal practice for a future queen) and Oscar relaxing in the grass with Rio.

Courtiers gave photo credit to Princess Victoria, who often hops behind the camera (like fellow royal photographer Kate Middleton!) to capture highlights of her children’s lives.

As they settle back into the classroom, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar have another fun family event to look forward to. On Sept. 15, their grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his Accession Day, and an epic two-day celebration will be held in Stockholm.