Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Are All Grown Up at Mom Princess Victoria's Birthday Celebration

The royal kids were all smiles during the festivities for their mom's birthday

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 18, 2023 03:26PM EDT
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend the birthday celebration of the Crown Princess
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend Victoria's birthday celebration. Photo:

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden aren’t so little anymore!

On Friday, the royal siblings stepped out in Borgholm for their mother Crown Princess Victoria’s 46th birthday celebration. Estelle, 11, and Oscar, 7, traveled by carriage with their mother and father, Crown Prince Daniel, through the city and later posed for photos at Solliden Castle, the family’s royal residence in the summer months.

The little prince and princess looked more grown up than ever at the outing and seemed to coordinate with what their parents were wearing! Estelle complemented her mom in a white summer dress, while Oscar adorably sported a tan suit — a youthful take on Daniel’s crisp navy.

The brother and sister were all smiles as they stood with their parents and maternal grandparents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Crown Princess Victoria is heir to the throne, making Princess Estelle second in the line of succession. All seemed to be in good spirits at the official festivities for Victoria’s birthday — Estelle and Oscar shared a giggle, while Victoria clapped as her dad animatedly waved during a speech. The Swedish Royal Court previously said King Carl XVI Gustaf, 77, was “doing well” after heart surgery over the winter.

RELATED: Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's Three Sons Go Barefoot in Casual Family Photo

That evening, more family came together for a concert in Crown Princess Victoria’s honor at the Borgholm Castle ruins. Victoria’s brother Prince Carl Philip and sister Princess Madeleine sat front row at the show with their spouses, Princess Sofia and Christopher O’Neill. 

Some of the youngest Swedish royals didn’t join them — Carl Philip and Sofia’s sons — Prince Alexander, 7, Prince Gabriel, 5, and Prince Julian, 2 — and Madeleine and Christopher’s kids — Princess Leonore, 9, Prince Nicolas, 8, and Princess Adrienne, 5 — were not pictured. The decision could have been for a relatable reason — the party might have been past their bedtime!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend the birthday celebration of the Crown Princess
Princess Estelle of Sweden, Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden at Victoria's birthday celebration.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

RELATED: Princess Madeleine Delays Move Back to Sweden — Here's Why She's Staying in Florida a Bit Longer

The Swedish royals were treated to a host of performances during the birthday concert, which was broadcast on television. The event also fundraised for Radiohjälpen's Crown Princess Victoria's Fund and saw the royal present San Jose Sharks hockey player Erik Karlsson with the Victoria Prize following an outstanding NHL season, courtiers wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Royal Court posted a formal portrait of Crown Princess Victoria and explained how the milestone would be marked throughout Sweden.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Oscar of Sweden attend the birthday celebration of the Crown Princess
The Swedish royal family at Crown Princess Victoria's birthday concert.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

“The heir to the throne's birthday is public flag day. The day is also one of the Armed Forces' official salute days. Salutes will therefore be fired from the country's salute stations to mark the day,” the Instagram caption said.

