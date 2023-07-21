Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Pairs Yellow Dress with Straw Hat — Just Like Kate Middleton!

The future queen of Belgium is drawing comparisons to the Princess of Wales' Wimbledon style

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 21, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium attends the Te Deum mass; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium on National Day, July 2023; Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in July 2022. Photo:

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton may have inspired Princess Elisabeth of Belgium’s latest look!

On Friday, the 21-year-old heir to the throne stepped out with her family in Brussels for Belgian National Day. Princess Elisabeth stood out in a cap sleeve, tea-length yellow dress with a straw hat, drop earrings and beige heels — just like Princess Kate did at Wimbledon last year! The Princess of Wales, 41, aced summer style when she wore a lookalike yellow dress with straw hat to the women’s singles final of the tennis tournament in July 2022 sporting an outfit among her best courtside looks of all time.

The brand behind Elisabeth's fashionable hat for National Day also posted a fun video of the production process for the accessory fit for a princess.

“The making of ‘Desert Wind’ for H.R.H. Princess Elisabeth. This elegant capeline, is made of real panama. A ribbon trim has been added in a very contemporary way,” Maison Fabienne Delvigne posted on Friday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Women's Singles Final at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in July 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The holiday is extra special for the Belgian royal family this year as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of King Philippe’s accession. On July 3, 2013, Princess Elisabeth’s grandfather King Albert announced his abdication, citing health concerns. Two weeks later, his eldest son and successor Philippe took the oath to become king on National Day.

Earlier this month, the Belgian Royal Palace released formal portraits of King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde, for the accession anniversary. The King and Queen looked the part in their military regalia and finery, as Queen Mathilde’s purple gown perfectly matched the Order of Leopold sashes she and her husband wore.

On Thursday night, the royal couple attended a National Bal concert held in King Philippe’s honor. The evening doubled as a date night for the King, 63, and Queen, 50, as their four teenagers didn’t tag along! Philippe and Mathilde are parents to Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, 19, Prince Emmanuel, 17, and Princess Eleonore, 15, who all attended the Te Deum mass at Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral on Friday.

King Philippe’s parents, King Albert and Queen Paola, were also present, and the outing marked Albert’s first public event since he was hospitalized for dehydration. The former King of Belgium, 89, was admitted to Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels on June 27 and headed home after a week in care on July 5.

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Philippe of Belgium, King Albert of Belgium, Queen Paola of Belgium and Prince Gabriel of Belgium attend the National Bal concert to celebrate the 10th reigning jubilee
The Belgian royal family on National Day, July 21.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

King Albert and Queen Paola might make few public appearances today, but Princess Elisabeth is stepping further into the royal spotlight. The Oxford University student recently appeared at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s royal wedding on June 1 and had a tiara moment at the evening banquet.

If Princess Elisabeth ascends to the throne as expected, she will make history as Belgium's first queen regnant. A new act of succession that introduced absolute primogeniture in Belgium was put into effect 10 years before her birth in 1991.

Princess Eleonore of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium attend the Te Deum mass in the Cathedral
Princess Eleonore of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium attend the Te Deum mass on July 21.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images


