Princess Diana's Statement Dress Is Up for Auction — and It's by Designer of Queen Camilla's Coronation Gown

The late royal wore a Bruce Oldfield dress worthy of the red carpet for the 1991 premiere of 'Hot Shots!' — and is expected to fetch up to $400,000 at auction

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Princess Diana; Queen Camilla. Photo:

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

One of Princess Diana's statement red carpet looks is going up for auction — and there's a connection to Queen Camilla's coronation outfit.

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies announced that the "Legends: Hollywood & Royalty" auction will be taking place live on Sept. 6, Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 in Beverly Hills and online. The collection of over 1,400 objects — including pieces that belonged to Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and Judy Garland — features three garments worn by Princess Diana.

A dress worn by Princess Diana to a gala dinner at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto and another worn to a private function are by Catherine Walker — a designer frequently worn by Kate Middleton (who became the Princess of Wales, the title formerly held by Diana, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September).

The other piece is a scarlet silk gown with short sleeves and ruching in the waist and hips by designer Bruce Oldfield, worn in November 1991 to the premiere of the film Hot Shots! starring Charlie Sheen. Princess Diana completed her look for the red carpet event with a red clutch and pearl jewels.

The dress is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $400,000 at auction, according to The Daily Mail.

Princess Diana's 1991 Hot Shots! premiere dress going up for auction.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Oldfield was behind several of Princess Diana's ensembles in the 1980s and into the 1990s.

“I met the princess a few weeks after her wedding,” Oldfield told British Vogue. “I think for all of us there was always this problem that there wasn’t a clear idea of how she should dress. She was aware that even in some far-flung part of the world she was representing Britain, and she couldn’t be a glamorous clotheshorse. I remember one occasion where I urged her to shorten her skirt. But she still resisted going too far. I said, ‘You should look at the miniskirts Princess Margaret wore in the ’60s.’ At the very beginning, she didn’t care about clothes, but gradually she grew to enjoy fashion. One thing I noticed was that she’d lock her knees backwards. She wore her skirts below the knee at that time and I’d look at pictures of her and think, ‘What the hell is she doing?’ Then I realized that she was pushing those knees backwards, I’d tell her not to and she’d say, ‘Stop nagging.’”

The royal became a regular client of the designer, sporting his clothes for everything from daytime royal engagements to evening galas.

Speaking to the impact of Princess Diana's fashion choices, Oldfield said in a 2015 interview with The Sunday Times that he was "shunned" when Diana stopped wearing his designs amid her split from then-Prince Charles.

Oldfield later found another royal in Camilla, dressing her for special occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament in 2016 and the 2021 premiere of the James Bond film No Time to Die.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The royals at the premiere of 'No Time to Die'. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Queen Camilla also turned to him to design her coronation dress for the May 6 crowning ceremony. The white gown was tailored with curved shape-lines swooping into a short train, designed to complement both of the robes she will wear during the service. The gown, which features ivory, silver and gold colors, also had an embroidered underskirt with bracelet-length sleeves and was cut with Peau de Soie, a silk fabric.

The embellishments included abstract garlands of wildflowers representing Queen Camilla and King Charles' love of nature and the British countryside. Daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel are all featured. Floral emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom — a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock — are also featured on the underskirt and cuffs of the sleeves.

There were also some very personal touches to the dress: Camilla's royal cypher, the names of her children and grandchildren and embroidered versions of Queen Camilla's two dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

Queen Camilla's coronation dress and robe are currently on display at Buckingham Palace through September.

“Throughout the 20th century, with the exception of Queen Elizabeth II, other Queen and Queen Consorts have included their cyphers on their coronation dresses, which you can see here — that’s quite a nice nod to an older tradition,” curator of the exhibition Sally Goodsir from the Royal Collection Trust recently told PEOPLE.

The structure of the gown is also reminiscent of a look worn by Queen Victoria nearly 200 years ago.

"The shape has quite a history when it comes to coronation dresses, in that Queen Victoria wore a similar shape dress but in a different color,” said Goodsir.

