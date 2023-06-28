For makeup artist Mary Greenwell, her memories of Princess Diana are not centered around what lipstick she used or even how she taught her how to apply foundation.

"I used to go and see her at the palace and just hang out with her. She used to call me up say, 'Can you come and see me?' so I would go round there and give her makeup lessons and hang out with her and the boys,” the Australian-born makeup artist told pal Susannah Constantine in the latest edition of her podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction.

“It was an extraordinary time, to be in this person life on such an intimate level, without any expectation,” said Greenwell, who first worked with Princess Diana in 1981 on the shoot of her first British Vogue cover.

"We were in London, and Patrick had been down to her home in the country taking pictures of her and the boys, and it was agreed by Anna Harvey who was helping her style herself to do a Vogue cover. So Sam [McKnight] and I were doing the hair, and Patrick [Demarchelier] was flown over to do the pictures," recalled Greenwall. "We weren’t told who the person was coming through the door, but we were told ‘look smart,’ and in walked Princess Diana and she was absolutely divine."

Princess Diana began to request Greenwell to do her makeup at official events and shoots, and soon a friendship blossomed.

Greenwell played a pivotal role in re-defining Princess Diana’s image over the 1980s and 1990s, getting her to ditch the blue and green eyeliner for a more classic, sophisticated look.

She continues to work with the royals to this day — she has just returned from the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan and was chosen by Meghan Markle for her pre-engagement shoot with Vanity Fair in 2017.

When asked if it is any different working with royals compared to her celebrity clients (which includes Cate Blanchett to Linda Evangelista, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James to name a few, Greenwell said, “Not at all. Everyone wants to look their best, to be made to feel comfortable. And also frankly, we are all the same inside, whether you have a queen title or a Mrs. or Mr., we are all human beings. I really love the Jordanian royal family, I think they are extraordinary."

Mary Greenwell, pictured in July 2022, talks about friendship with Princess Diana. Dave Benett/Getty Images

As for one of her most public clients, she says she thinks Diana enjoyed being in the spotlight, partly because of the good work it allowed her to do but also because it was the opposite of her home life in an unhappy marriage.

"I think if you are pushed aside by one side of your life and embraced by another, you’re going to go with it,” said Greenwell. "She absolutely enjoyed the exposure, and also she was always doing good things with this exposure and with this popularity, with her beautiful looks and amazing limbs. To go through minefields etc and be there for so many people — her ability to love was major.”

As was her ability to hold court. Recalling a lunch at Kensington Palace with a group of government ministers, Greenwell said she remembers how she commanded the group conversation with skill.

"Everyone sat down to eat and we all had a lovely time — she was very charismatic and everyone stopped talking to find what she was going to say,” recalls her former friend, who became emotional at one point during the podcast chat. "It was very much a work lunch for her and for everyone else at the table, but it was interesting how she did control the room when needed, much more so than people actually realize."

