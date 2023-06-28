Make-Up Artist Mary Greenwell Recalls Her Friendship with Princess Diana: 'Her Ability to Love Was Major'

The legendary makeup artist recalls the time she spent with Princess Diana as "extraordinary" in a new podcast

By Monique Jessen
Published on June 28, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Diana, Princess Of Wales, Leaving The British Lung Foundation In Hatton Garden
Princess Diana's friend recalls their friendship. Photo:

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

For makeup artist Mary Greenwell, her memories of Princess Diana are not centered around what lipstick she used or even how she taught her how to apply foundation.

"I used to go and see her at the palace and just hang out with her. She used to call me up say, 'Can you come and see me?' so I would go round there and give her makeup lessons and hang out with her and the boys,” the Australian-born makeup artist told pal Susannah Constantine in the latest edition of her podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction.

“It was an extraordinary time, to be in this person life on such an intimate level, without any expectation,” said Greenwell, who first worked with Princess Diana in 1981 on the shoot of her first British Vogue cover.

"We were in London, and Patrick had been down to her home in the country taking pictures of her and the boys, and it was agreed by Anna Harvey who was helping her style herself to do a Vogue cover. So Sam [McKnight] and I were doing the hair, and Patrick [Demarchelier] was flown over to do the pictures," recalled Greenwall. "We weren’t told who the person was coming through the door, but we were told ‘look smart,’ and in walked Princess Diana and she was absolutely divine."

RELATED: Princess Diana's Original Black Sheep Sweater Is Going Up for Auction: All About the Rare Sale

Princess Diana began to request Greenwell to do her makeup at official events and shoots, and soon a friendship blossomed.

Greenwell played a pivotal role in re-defining Princess Diana’s image over the 1980s and 1990s, getting her to ditch the blue and green eyeliner for a more classic, sophisticated look.

She continues to work with the royals to this day — she has just returned from the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan and was chosen by Meghan Markle for her pre-engagement shoot with Vanity Fair in 2017.

When asked if it is any different working with royals compared to her celebrity clients (which includes Cate Blanchett to Linda Evangelista, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James to name a few, Greenwell said, “Not at all. Everyone wants to look their best, to be made to feel comfortable. And also frankly, we are all the same inside, whether you have a queen title or a Mrs. or Mr., we are all human beings. I really love the Jordanian royal family, I think they are extraordinary."

Mary Greenwell attends The House of KOKO's inaugural Summer Party
Mary Greenwell, pictured in July 2022, talks about friendship with Princess Diana.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

As for one of her most public clients, she says she thinks Diana enjoyed being in the spotlight, partly because of the good work it allowed her to do but also because it was the opposite of her home life in an unhappy marriage.

"I think if you are pushed aside by one side of your life and embraced by another, you’re going to go with it,” said Greenwell. "She absolutely enjoyed the exposure, and also she was always doing good things with this exposure and with this popularity, with her beautiful looks and amazing limbs. To go through minefields etc and be there for so many people — her ability to love was major.”

As was her ability to hold court. Recalling a lunch at Kensington Palace with a group of government ministers, Greenwell said she remembers how she commanded the group conversation with skill.

"Everyone sat down to eat and we all had a lovely time — she was very charismatic and everyone stopped talking to find what she was going to say,” recalls her former friend, who became emotional at one point during the podcast chat. "It was very much a work lunch for her and for everyone else at the table, but it was interesting how she did control the room when needed, much more so than people actually realize."

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Kate Middleton Rewears Belted Pink Dress — and She's Not the Only Royal Obsessed with the Style!
Princess Madeleine of Sweden at the Victoria Day concert at Borgholm Castle
Princess Madeleine Delays Move Back to Sweden — Here's Why She's Staying in Florida a Bit Longer
Prince Phillip and Prince William enjoy the build up to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium
See Prince William's Reaction to a Story About Grandfather Prince Philip's Expletive-Filled Suggestion
Prince William Sinks a Basketball Shot
Prince William Sinks a Basketball Shot — After a Few Tries! — While Sporting a Blazer: Watch
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
King Charles' Previous Royal Website Shuts Down — But Will Prince William Take It Over?
Catherine, Princess of Wales officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum of Childhood
Kate Middleton Channels Barbiecore (Again!) to Open Children's Museum — and Gets Hug Swarmed by Kids
Kate Middleton Continues Her Spot Spree with a Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event
Kate Middleton Continues Her Spots Spree with Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry
Sarah Ferguson Thanks People for 'Kindness and Support' Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts during a visit of the new facilities of "Hope Street"
Kate Middleton Opens New Community for Women in the Justice System — and Leaves a Handwritten Note!
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice attend Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2015 in New York City
Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Spent 18th Birthdays Visiting Teen Cancer Units
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Geri Halliwell are seen discussing ambition for Homewards
Prince William Teams Up with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Homelessness Project Launch
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Made an Appearance at Glastonbury — But Not How You'd Expect
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Credits Sister for Pushing Her to Get Checked
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London
Prince William Reveals New Project to 'Finally End Homelessness' with U.K. Tour
Kate Middleton and Roger Feder Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls in New Video: Watch