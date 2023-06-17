Did Princess Charlotte Upcycle Her Coronation Dress for Trooping the Colour? (Exclusive)

There may be a reason why Princess Charlotte's dress looked familiar

By Monique Jessen
Updated on June 17, 2023 12:12PM EDT
Princess Charlotte of Wales dress split
Photo:

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty  ; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton wasn't the only one having a major style moment at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Princess Charlotte wore an adorable white and red sailor-inspired dress to the first birthday parade of King Charles' reign — and the piece looked familiar.

"It looks like the coronation dress," children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta tells PEOPLE exclusively. "The way the skirt moves is exactly the same, but it looks like the sleeves were changed and the collar and belt added. It fitted her perfectly and it was just weeks ago, so it makes sense.”

 The original version of the white dress, which featured embroidered sleeves and came complete with a matching cape, was worn by 8-year-old Princess Charlotte for the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. Designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen (Princess Kate’s wedding gown designer), it was the first time Charlotte had worn a bespoke designer dress from her mom's go-to label.

Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I think it was very patriotic, and it suited her beautifully,” says Arrieta, who has dressed Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis for almost a decade and whose long navy socks (a signature look for the Wales boys) Louis was wearing on Saturday.

"He looked great in his shorts and blazer — so elegant and classy," she says of Prince Louis, 5.

RELATED: See All of Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Outfits Through the Years

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour

Samir Hussein/WireImage

If Princess Charlotte did upcycle her designer look, it would certainly match her mom’s philosophy around shopping from her own closet.

It’s a sensible and eco-friendly style tip that Kate has been doing for years. For the 2020 BAFTAs, Kate hit the red carpet in a cream dress with gold embroidery also from Alexander McQueen that she had previously worn in Malaysia in 2012. Whilst almost identical, upon closer inspection the sleeves had been altered to create a more formal look.

The royal also upcycled another McQueen gown in 2019 to attend a gala at London’s National Portrait Gallery. Switching the sleeves from off-the-shoulder (perfect for the 2017 BAFTAs) to cap sleeves for the more formal gala event, it's a clever way of breathing new life into previously worn outfits. 

(Second left-right) Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty 

With the children all coordinating in navy, white and red, the colors of the Union Jack flag, they certainly seemed to enjoy the carriage ride and flypast, chatting and waving to the crowds with lots of smiles.

“The three of them seem so close, they seemed very natural,” says Arrieta. “They have been at so many formal occasions lately, even Louis being so young, looked like he was enjoying it."

RELATED: What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour

Neil Mockford/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As for Charlotte, who is often seen guiding her brothers at royal events such as this: “She is amazing! She has so much grace and is so elegant — she is a star!”

Related Articles
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Prince William and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Father-Daughter Moment at Trooping the Colour
Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Three Cheers to King Charles' Birthday Parade! See All the Best Photos from Trooping the Colour
Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
See Princess Charlotte's Intricate Two-Braid and Bun Updo from Every Angle
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
See the Trooping the Colour Surprise for King Charles That Was Kept Secret from Him
Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping the Colour
Prince George and Prince Louis Twin in Red Ties During Trooping the Colour Appearance
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Prince Louis Holds His Nose at Trooping the Colour — Is This the Reason Why?
Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on horse carriage during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
Prince George Lets Out a Big Sneeze During Trooping the Colour Carriage Ride — See the Moment
King Charles III (front), (back left-right) the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Every Royal Who Took Part in King Charles' Birthday Parade — A Complete Guide
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration
Sarah Ferguson, Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson Reflects on Princess Diana's Unique Character and Heart: 'Nobody Like Her in the World'
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Kate Middleton and Prince William Thank Fans for Prince Louis' Birthday Well-Wishes with Cute Photo
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds the hand of a baby as she meets with health visitors at the Riversley Park Children's health centre in Nuneaton
The Children's Princess! Kate Middleton Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Work for Babies
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary arrive ahead of a dinner at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Tiara Time! Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe of Denmark Sparkle During Norway Royal Visit
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Twin in Green Patterned Dresses — Why They Might Be Matching
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she leaves Riversley Park Children's Centre on June 15, 2023
Kate Middleton Has Hilarious Reply When a Burping Baby Interrupts Her: 'Well Done, You!'
King Charles III, accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, presents the new Sovereign's Standard to The Blues and Royals during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2023 in London, England. The regiment will provide the Sovereign's Escort at Trooping The Colour on Saturday
King Charles and Princess Anne Team Up for a Palace Ceremony Ahead of Trooping the Colour