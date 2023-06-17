Kate Middleton wasn't the only one having a major style moment at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Princess Charlotte wore an adorable white and red sailor-inspired dress to the first birthday parade of King Charles' reign — and the piece looked familiar.

"It looks like the coronation dress," children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta tells PEOPLE exclusively. "The way the skirt moves is exactly the same, but it looks like the sleeves were changed and the collar and belt added. It fitted her perfectly and it was just weeks ago, so it makes sense.”

The original version of the white dress, which featured embroidered sleeves and came complete with a matching cape, was worn by 8-year-old Princess Charlotte for the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. Designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen (Princess Kate’s wedding gown designer), it was the first time Charlotte had worn a bespoke designer dress from her mom's go-to label.

"I think it was very patriotic, and it suited her beautifully,” says Arrieta, who has dressed Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis for almost a decade and whose long navy socks (a signature look for the Wales boys) Louis was wearing on Saturday.

"He looked great in his shorts and blazer — so elegant and classy," she says of Prince Louis, 5.

If Princess Charlotte did upcycle her designer look, it would certainly match her mom’s philosophy around shopping from her own closet.

It’s a sensible and eco-friendly style tip that Kate has been doing for years. For the 2020 BAFTAs, Kate hit the red carpet in a cream dress with gold embroidery also from Alexander McQueen that she had previously worn in Malaysia in 2012. Whilst almost identical, upon closer inspection the sleeves had been altered to create a more formal look.

The royal also upcycled another McQueen gown in 2019 to attend a gala at London’s National Portrait Gallery. Switching the sleeves from off-the-shoulder (perfect for the 2017 BAFTAs) to cap sleeves for the more formal gala event, it's a clever way of breathing new life into previously worn outfits.

With the children all coordinating in navy, white and red, the colors of the Union Jack flag, they certainly seemed to enjoy the carriage ride and flypast, chatting and waving to the crowds with lots of smiles.

“The three of them seem so close, they seemed very natural,” says Arrieta. “They have been at so many formal occasions lately, even Louis being so young, looked like he was enjoying it."

As for Charlotte, who is often seen guiding her brothers at royal events such as this: “She is amazing! She has so much grace and is so elegant — she is a star!”