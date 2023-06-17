See Princess Charlotte's Intricate Two-Braid and Bun Updo from Every Angle

The little princess wore her signature braids in a new way at the birthday parade

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 11:18AM EDT
Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Princess Charlotte. Photo:

Alamy Live News

Princess Charlotte didn’t have a hair out of place at Trooping the Colour!

On Saturday, the little princess joined her family at the first official birthday parade of King Charles’ reign in London. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 8-year-old daughter rode in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade with her mom, Queen Camilla, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, where her sweet hairstyle could be seen from all angles.

In a twist on her signature double braids, Princess Charlotte’s plaits were swept back into a braided bun — taking the look to a new level!

Today's updo is a fresh take on a look she’s worn for years. Princess Charlotte often wears her straight, middle-parted hair half-up, half-down, with two braids tied together with a ribbon.

RELATED: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage at Trooping the Colour

Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte.

Neil Mockford/Getty 

 The little princess wore her hair in a similar style for King Charles and Queen Camila’s coronation on May 6, with two braids twisted into a more ornate chignon.

The style statement doubled as a matching moment with her mom Princess Kate, who had her hair the same way for the crowning ceremony. The mother and daughter further twinned in matching silver floral headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte. Getty; Shutterstock

In a darling display of flag dressing, Princess Charlotte wore a white sailor-style dress with red accents to the first birthday parade of her grandfather’s reign. The color choice complemented her brother’s red ties, and the palette paid tribute to the flag of Wales, which is red, white and green. William and Kate were named the Prince and Princess of Wales upon King Charles' accession to the throne, and Trooping the Colour created a stage for the coordinated family fashion.

Princess Kate, 41, popped at the parade in a green hat and dress, rounding out the shades of the Welsh flag, while Prince William, 40, suited up in the scarlet uniform tunic of the Welsh Guards, the Household Division regiment of which he serves as Colonel.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour

Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: Trooping the Colour: Hats Off to the Royals' Best Looks Through the Years

The first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign saw all the classic pageantry of the quintessentially British event, as 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians came together for a patriotic display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. King Charles made modern royal history by saddling up to ride in the procession, a first for a British monarch in 37 years, and later led a small contingent of royal family members onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the iconic military flypast.

The King, 74, was joined on the terrace by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester — one of the slimmest groupings seen in years.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour

Neil Mockford/Getty

Although extended members of the royal family have packed the balcony in years past, there was a change made in 2022 by Queen Elizabeth: the photo op was limited to only senior working members of the royal family and some of their children.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Trooping the Colour 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty


Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

That meant that Prince HarryMeghan MarklePrince Andrew and other non-working members of the royal family did not join Queen Elizabeth for the appearance. Instead, they watched last year's festivities from Major General's Office, which overlooks the parade grounds.

Related Articles
Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Three Cheers to King Charles' Birthday Parade! See All the Best Photos from Trooping the Colour
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
See the Trooping the Colour Surprise for King Charles That Was Kept Secret from Him
Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping the Colour
Prince George and Prince Louis Twin in Red Ties During Trooping the Colour Appearance
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Prince Louis Holds His Nose at Trooping the Colour — Is This the Reason Why?
Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on horse carriage during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London
Prince George Lets Out a Big Sneeze During Trooping the Colour Carriage Ride — See the Moment
King Charles III (front), (back left-right) the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
Every Royal Who Took Part in King Charles' Birthday Parade — A Complete Guide
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration
Sarah Ferguson, Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson Reflects on Princess Diana's Unique Character and Heart: 'Nobody Like Her in the World'
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Kate Middleton and Prince William Thank Fans for Prince Louis' Birthday Well-Wishes with Cute Photo
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds the hand of a baby as she meets with health visitors at the Riversley Park Children's health centre in Nuneaton
The Children's Princess! Kate Middleton Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Work for Babies
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary arrive ahead of a dinner at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Tiara Time! Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe of Denmark Sparkle During Norway Royal Visit
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Twin in Green Patterned Dresses — Why They Might Be Matching
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she leaves Riversley Park Children's Centre on June 15, 2023
Kate Middleton Has Hilarious Reply When a Burping Baby Interrupts Her: 'Well Done, You!'
King Charles III, accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, presents the new Sovereign's Standard to The Blues and Royals during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2023 in London, England. The regiment will provide the Sovereign's Escort at Trooping The Colour on Saturday
King Charles and Princess Anne Team Up for a Palace Ceremony Ahead of Trooping the Colour
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson Shares Sweet Nickname for Baby Ernest — and Her 'Normal' Weekend with Grandkids
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Invited to King Charles' Trooping the Colour