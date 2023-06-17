See Princess Charlotte's Intricate Two-Braid and Bun Updo from Every Angle

Princess Charlotte didn’t have a hair out of place at Trooping the Colour!

On Saturday, the little princess joined her family at the first official birthday parade of King Charles’ reign in London. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 8-year-old daughter rode in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade with her mom, Queen Camilla, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, where her sweet hairstyle could be seen from all angles.

In a twist on her signature double braids, Princess Charlotte’s plaits were swept back into a braided bun — taking the look to a new level!

Today's updo is a fresh take on a look she’s worn for years. Princess Charlotte often wears her straight, middle-parted hair half-up, half-down, with two braids tied together with a ribbon.



The little princess wore her hair in a similar style for King Charles and Queen Camila’s coronation on May 6, with two braids twisted into a more ornate chignon.

The style statement doubled as a matching moment with her mom Princess Kate, who had her hair the same way for the crowning ceremony. The mother and daughter further twinned in matching silver floral headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.



In a darling display of flag dressing, Princess Charlotte wore a white sailor-style dress with red accents to the first birthday parade of her grandfather’s reign. The color choice complemented her brother’s red ties, and the palette paid tribute to the flag of Wales, which is red, white and green. William and Kate were named the Prince and Princess of Wales upon King Charles' accession to the throne, and Trooping the Colour created a stage for the coordinated family fashion.



Princess Kate, 41, popped at the parade in a green hat and dress, rounding out the shades of the Welsh flag, while Prince William, 40, suited up in the scarlet uniform tunic of the Welsh Guards, the Household Division regiment of which he serves as Colonel.



The first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign saw all the classic pageantry of the quintessentially British event, as 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians came together for a patriotic display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. King Charles made modern royal history by saddling up to ride in the procession, a first for a British monarch in 37 years, and later led a small contingent of royal family members onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the iconic military flypast.

The King, 74, was joined on the terrace by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester — one of the slimmest groupings seen in years.



Although extended members of the royal family have packed the balcony in years past, there was a change made in 2022 by Queen Elizabeth: the photo op was limited to only senior working members of the royal family and some of their children.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time.

That meant that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew and other non-working members of the royal family did not join Queen Elizabeth for the appearance. Instead, they watched last year's festivities from Major General's Office, which overlooks the parade grounds.

