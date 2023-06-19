The Sweet Story Behind Princess Charlotte's Father's Day Photo Dress (Exclusive)

Princess Charlotte had quite a stylish weekend!

After a busy Saturday attending her grandfather King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as monarch, Princess Charlotte joined her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, for a new portrait with dad Prince William to mark Father’s Day.

In the adorable two photos (the first one, released on Saturday, showed the foursome giggling and a second snap showed them smiling for the camera like pros!), Charlotte was wearing one of her go-to summer dresses.

Made by British children's wear designer Rachel Riley, the "Blossom Button-Front" daisy print dress with its short puff-sleeves and Peter Pan collar is already working hard in the little royal's closet — Princess Charlotte wore it last month to attend a coronation rehearsal prior to the King's big day.

"It’s smart enough to go to a rehearsal at the Abbey and at the same time, it’s casual enough to work in a woodland setting having fun with your brothers and your dad,” Riley tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They all looked absolutely gorgeous; it's such a fun photo!"

James Whatling / MEGA

The cotton dress, which Princess Charlotte has publicly worn in three different prints has a special place in the designer’s heart as the classic style was worn by her own daughter.

“It’s been a best-seller since I designed it 25 years ago! My daughter Rose [who is now 30 and works alongside her mom] wore the same dress when she was little, and it remains a best-seller today,” says Riley, whose business went online and wholesale just recently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it’s not just Charlotte who loves the timeless dress. It’s been worn by Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, at the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, who chose a flag-inspired design. Isla Phillips, Peter and Autumn Phillips’ youngest daughter, also wore the style at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, where she opted for an anchor print.

"Classic clothes have longevity because there are just some styles that never go out of fashion,” says Riley. “We update them with new prints, which we design ourselves, and have the fabric printed and for me, it’s so fun to see classic clothes stand the test of time. Something that my daughter wore 25 years ago is now being worn by Princess Charlotte, and she looks just as comfortable and beautiful."

Chris Jackson/Getty

The casual look of the photos, taken by Millie Pilkington, was in contrast to the Wales' formal daytime attire on Saturday at the King’s birthday parade. The three children rode in a carriage with mom Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla, waving to the crowds and enjoying a flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the other senior members of the family. Charlotte wore a bespoke dress by Alexander McQueen, and her brothers wore matching smart navy blazers.

"They all looked very at ease, relaxed and happy,” observed the designer. “I feel that they really take it in their stride!"